When it comes to sartorial inspiration, we've never not taken Victoria Beckham's word for what she considers to be en vogue. After all, she spent much of the '90s in her Spice Girls era, proving herself to be one of fashion's top trendsetters—and the same is true all these years later. Beckham has her namesake brand, where she sits at the helm and calls the shots on all of the front-running fashion trends, and her personal style is as chic as they come. Take, for example, her latest outfit: Beckham wore a black blazer dress and lace tights, a sultry-sophisticated combination that asserted she's still very much Posh Spice, even after all these years.

In a recent Instagram Story, the 49-year-old designer posed in front of a staircase donning a little black dress—her choice being a mini blazer dress. She kept the tiny number buttoned up, giving the appearance of an asymmetrically cinched waist. Her long brown waves, worn down, covered up the slightly exaggerated shoulder pads. She kept the accessorizing to a minimum, only completing her outfit with a pair of peep-toed satin heels and—our favorite part of the look—sheer, lace-patterned tights.

But they weren't just any pair of lace tights—Beckham heralded the piece from her eponymous label, sourced from a recent collection made in light of the holidays (now, just days away). What sets these see-throughs apart is the all-over monogram "VB" logo, which, you don't notice at first glance, as it blends in with floral motifs.

This isn't the first time this specific pair of tights has made an appearance. Back in November, Beckham shared the newest addition to her collection via Instagram feed with the caption, "Creating my ultimate holiday wardrobe with my VB monogrammed tights, precision tailoring, and statement heels!"

Given that the no-pants trend has been trending all year long, it was only a matter of time before Beckham was caught sporting the look herself—and persuading us to partake. If 2023 was a reintroduction to the trend, then heading into the new year, we can expect our favorite style stars to continue to unapologetically bare it all. (We've already seen the likes of Selena Gomez, for instance, rocking a very similar outfit formula just weeks ago.) Now, we have a pair of trusty, VB-approved tights that will have us feeling like our most posh selves, and luckily, the popular silhouette has been restocked and rings in at $150.