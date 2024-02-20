Victoria Beckham has a documented affinity for sky-high heels, whether they're daringly tall stilettos or even heels attached to her pants. The style icon and designer's most recent statement heel of choice also revived a long-lost boot trend—but followers almost didn't see it.
During an Instagram appearance with skincare expert Melanie Grant for an as-yet unnamed project—appearing to be a video discussion or podcast under her Victoria Beckham Beauty label—Beckham wore a set of her namesake brand's peep-toe boots. The star's black pair featured stretchy, black, over-the-knee uppers with thin heels; they could only be seen in flashes underneath her high-neck colorblock dress from her fashion label.
Though Victoria Beckham's shoes weren't the most visible part of her outfit—a midi-length dress of her own design with a short-sleeved black bodice and gathered navy skirt, accented by a silver watch, took up most of the attention—they proved she was still committed to heels for the occasion. The shoes are a departure from the dominant footwear trends of 2024; right now, fashion writ large is more focused on tough moto boots and buttery leather knee-highs (with, crucially, closed toes).
Similar formulas with brown, black or gray separates and minimal metal jewelry have been used by stars like Rachel Bilson when hosting and teasing their own audio projects. Though these promotions don't require head-to-toe glam (the outfit is, after all, not visible in an audio episode), hosts with a reputation in fashion are expected to dress up. Naturally, Beckham—a public figure for 30 years—clearly understands this, in tandem with her advocacy for wearing high heels in any environment. Remember: This is the designer who catches flights while wearing pantaboots, after all.
Within Beckham and Grant's teased discussion, the pair delved into their mutual love of beauty, facial cleansing, and even how their initial meeting led to a deep friendship—as well as Beckham's own love for Augustinus Bader. Though the final project is unclear, Beckham will be well-heeled for the big reveal.
