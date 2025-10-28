'Tis the Season for Knits, Outerwear, and Staple Trousers—Here's What's On My Wish List

We’re finally getting a taste of colder temperatures in Los Angeles, aka what I long for all year. I recently moved to a neighborhood where I noticed the leaves changing color; it's more fall-like in the flats of LA than in Hollywood, where I used to live. (As I write this, I’m staring at a burgundy colored tree across the street.) Last week, it rained for the first time since last winter; I quickly found my favorite trench coat—Armani from Scout LA —in the closet and adorned my neck with a cashmere wrap.

The Coats on My Wish List

I haven’t purchased a winter coat or jacket that’s not vintage in a few years, but this year I’m searching. I love the look of this one from Lemaire , and I’m really curious about this satin coat from Leset. It’s sold out everywhere so I’m hoping they restock soon; it's perfect for holiday.

(Image credit: Grace O’Neill Dougherty)

Alex Mill’s new Sophia coat is wonderful. I can’t decide if I want to order the short or long one. I always fantasize about winter in New York, even though I’m far from there in Los Angeles. I do like to go before Christmastime and see the tree at Rockefeller and go to the Nutcracker. I’m incredibly predictable and quite simple. It’s not much to ask!

LEMAIRE Black Short Asymmetrical Bathrobe Coat HR24 OCTOBER Bobbi Coat Alex Mill Sophia Coat In Wool

Cozy, Chic Knits

Last year for Christmas I was gifted a red Agnes b. Snap cardigan. For some wear not around Christmastime, I have the black one in my cart. It also comes in six other colors, including this beautiful pale blue . If you’re searching for a more elevated version of the J.Crew rollneck, look no further . Plus, another rendition from Still Here NYC.

Black Organic Cotton Le Classique Snap Cardigan Steel Blue Organic Cotton Snap Cardigan Kallmeyer Riona Rollneck in Slub Cotton Still Here NYC Snap Collar Sweater in Stone

There’s not a winter that goes by where I’m not thinking about Lauren Manoogian’s knitwear. A few Christmases ago I got my mom her famous Coto Cardigan. This year I’m asking for one of my own in this deep greyish brown colorway.

Vince’s Fall campaign imagery was incredibly appealing to me and made me take a second look at the brand; I’m interested in the way they're rebranding. I love when this happens—I actually want to buy the clothes. Their cashmere wrap sweater is everything I look for in knitwear. I have enough plain clothes sweaters, if you will. I want something more elevated with a point of view; this checks every box.

L’Ensemble is having an archive sale right now with some special picks from Judy Turner hidden in there. I’d act fast before they’re all gone. I’m ordering this 100 percent silk knit top . How special to place an order for a piece from Judy Turner. It truly feels like such an honor to add to cart. Conley’s designs are some of the best we have.

Vince Cashmere-Blend Draped Sweater JUDY TURNER Yun Top in Black

This Lisa Yang cable-knit reminds me of Comme des Garcons knit I once had and reminiscent of a vintage one I tried on from Dirk Bikkembergs at Scout in LA a few weeks ago. I love it in black—very Yohji Yamamoto-esque. My friend and more importantly creative master Brooke Callahan , of her namesake brand, debuted her knitwear last week. I’ve known Brooke since she was making jewelry back in 2019, I have always trusted her eye. A former APC employee, Brooke shared with me that the 100% pima cotton knits are based on a Barney’s sweater her husband owns. I got an early try of her famous Tie Pants in white, which I’ll be wearing until LA winter begins. Keep an eye out for them in November.

Lisa Yang Sammie Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater Brooke Callahan Tie Pants - Navy

A Great Pair of Trousers

These Kallmeyer trousers will get much wear from me moving into fall and winter—I purchased them earlier this spring. Besides all my vintage Armani trousers, they're the best-fitting slacks I own. I want these next.

I’ve always longed for a pair of elevated corduroys, especially in October and November. These from Soeur are at the top of my list. I was eyeing these last week, too. Since trying to make my wardrobe a bit more mature as I’m nearly 30 (help), I have been looking to make my first purchase from The Row. I figured I’d start with a staple black trouser to last a lifetime. I’m thinking about these , but also know all the hype around the Gala Pant so this week I’m going to prance over to Melrose Place and try both on. I’ll let you know in my next column which I decide on.