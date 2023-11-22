Winter has been dubbed boot season for obvious reasons. Boots are warm and (often) weatherproof, and they can be an excellent multi-tasker when it comes to function and style; you need a few in your shoe wardrobe for the colder seasons. (We'll show you a slightly new seasonal variation to add to your rotation later.) But a chill in the air doesn't mean it has to be boots all day, every day. In fact, this winter, we're seeing inspiration that's trending away from the obvious fur and tread choices. For example: Barely there, minimalist styles à la The Row—(hear us out, they're great to swap out for a loafer when the ground is dry), and the continuation of the fisherman sandal that will look super cool and effortless alongside a fuzzy sock or textured tight.

Chances are, you'll be spending ample time indoors and out of the elements, and winter's trending styles don't discount the power of a great winter heel or bedazzled flat that helps sidestep those winter blues (yes, winter style can still be very fun). Ahead are the seven winter '24 footwear trends —some that will fulfill the duties of winter weather workhorses, and others that will cater to the softer side of cold weather style.

Come wintertime, we don’t typically gravitate towards shoes that mimic the feeling of walking almost barefoot—but the minimalist mavens have spoken, and they’re not disappearing any time soon. This grounded style includes glove-like ballet flats in sturdier fabrications like leather and suede and other low-lift, high-impact variations, like sleek boot styles and loafer-sneaker hybrids that you’ll turn to repeatedly.

This is one of the more obvious trends of the season: Diego Abba, CEO of Italist, notes that fuzzy finishes, both inside and out, have become a staple footwear piece and a best seller for the cold weather season because they offer the creature comforts of a slipper. They're easy enough to throw on for dog walks and coffee runs—but also offer a dose of high style that works for office days and social outings, like block heel mules and foot-hugging ballerina styles.

Cassie Smart, Head of Womenswear at Matches, notes that a growing number of customers are returning to kitten or slim, slanted heel styles to pair with the hero ready-to-wear items of the season, like barrel-shaped denim and relaxed tailored jackets. But this winter, you can leave the sky-high stilettos at home. The appeal of the winter heel is in their in-between height that reigns supreme for their comfort and versatility. Heels don’t have to be fussy or fancy— a great heel should meet you where you are.

Statement-making shoes remind us that dressing up should be, in a word, fun. And high-watt shoes—from all-over metallics to embellishments—are full of whimsy that can often do a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to putting an outfit together. Abba notes that boots with metallic toe boots are trending for the season as the perfect accessory to dress up or down. And almost every designer has their take on shine, from slip-on-and-go ballet flats to practical sneakers to ladylike Mary Janes.