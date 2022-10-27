Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As winter weather creeps in, so too does my desire to wear loungewear all day long. I’ve already stocked up on cozy essentials like sweaters and robes, so I’ve moved on to looking for the best-ever fuzzy socks. You know the ones: those super thick, warm socks that make your feet feel like you’re walking on clouds rather than the cold floor of your apartment.

As a child, I wore the kinds of fuzzy socks that were either covered in holiday patterns or came in a bright array of neon hues. Now that I’m an adult, my fuzzy sock criteria has changed. Yes, they have to be comfortable and thick, but they also need to be cute enough to wear around my houseguests. With that in mind, many of the fuzzy socks on this list are great not only for wearing but for gifting, too. If you’re a member of the kind of family that dresses alike during the holiday season (my cousins and I always wear matching pajama sets, for example), gift everyone in your brood a pair of socks this season and pose for a cute picture or two to show them off.

Other fuzzy socks on this list are perfect for a moment of self-care when it’s too cold to even go outside to grab your pickup order—or you can buy a pair that matches your new favorite robe or cashmere sweater, if you’re looking for something fun, you can buy a pair that’s just as neon as the ones you used to wear. Ahead, I’ve found the coziest socks on the market for you to shop right now.

Best Fleece-Lined Fuzzy Socks (opens in new tab) UGG Nessie Fleece Lined Sock $50 at UGG (opens in new tab) Available in three neutral colors— wine red, this oatmeal shade, and a speckled black hue—these fuzzy socks from UGG, the brand behind the internet’s most talked-about fluffy boots, are guaranteed to keep your feet feeling cozy all season long. While reviewers give them top marks for comfort and warmth, they do note that these socks aren’t adorned with little grips at the bottom, which can make them prone to slipping and sliding as you move around throughout the day.

Best Detailed Fuzzy Socks (opens in new tab) BP. Spacedye Fuzzy Reversible Socks $9 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This pair of crew-length tube fuzzy socks from one of Nordstrom’s in-house brands, BP., are available to shop in two colors (this black and lavender combination and a burnt orange colorway). They’re a great happy medium-type of fuzzy sock. Thick enough to provide real warmth yet thin enough to be worn with real shoes if you need to actually venture outside this winter season, you can count on this pair to be a great, easy winter pickup at only $9.

Best Lightweight Fuzzy Socks (opens in new tab) MONROW Organic Tie Dye Socks $34 at MONROW (opens in new tab) While the words “lightweight” and “fuzzy socks” might not go together in your head at first, these socks from MONROW are definitive proof that the two concepts can work hand-in-hand. These socks are knit from 100 percent organic cotton and are lightweight enough to be worn with shoes while thick enough to provide real warmth while you’re at home. They’re also available in several colors (bright pink! Bright blue!) but I prefer this tie-dyed black version because they’re easier to style.

Best Classic Fuzzy Socks (opens in new tab) Falke Bed Socks $35 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) These are the kind of fuzzy socks that you’ll actually want to show off this fall and winter. Falke’s Bed Socks are available in four pastel colors like lavender and ice blue and come in three different sizes, which promise to fit shoe sizes 35 through 42. The German accessories brand was founded in 1895, so you can trust them to keep your feet warm this season. Yes, they’re slightly an investment at $35, but you could definitely wear them in lieu of your regular tube socks if you’re looking for something warmer.

Best Set of Five Fuzzy Sucks (opens in new tab) TEHOOK Fuzzy Socks $9 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Remember when I mentioned gifting fuzzy socks fo every member of your family? This set from Amazon makes that a little easier. You get five pairs for less than $10 (and with fast shipping), so they’re great if you forgot to get stocking stuffers or if you have a great last-minute photo idea in mind. There are nine color combinations available to shop, so you can choose from pastels, bright colors, or a set of deep, cool shades like navy blue and teal.

Best Splurge-Worthy Fuzzy Socks (opens in new tab) Layayette148 Responsible Cashmere-Mohair Wool Hand-Knit Fair Isle Socks $248 at Lafayette148 (opens in new tab) Yes, I’m asking you to splurge on a pair of socks this season. But I can guarantee that this adorable pair from Lafayette148 is worth the money. First of all, they’re knit by hand in Italy from a blend of mohair, wool, and recycled cashmere, so you know they’re soft. The fair isle print is also so cute, and you can shop the colorway in both mittens (opens in new tab) and a beanie (opens in new tab). The ribbed trim at the top will also guarantee that these socks will stay in place.

Best Celebrity-Adored Fluffy Socks (opens in new tab) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Socks $15 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) The Kardashians have raved on social media about how comfortable pieces from Barefoot Dreams are, and I can personally vouch for the brand's fuzzy socks. These socks are made from the exact same CozyKnit fabric that many of the robes and blankets from the brand are made from, so you can treat your feet to the best of the best this season. You can shop them in eight, easy-to-style different shades.

Best Trendy Fuzzy Socks (opens in new tab) American Eagle AE Fuzzy Butterfly Crew Socks $10 at American Eagle (opens in new tab) It’s no secret that butterflies are trending for 2022 thanks to Gen-Z icons like Olivia Rodrigo. This pair from American Eagle actually hits two trends at once, considering that they also come in this cute brown-and-black combination. The ribbed top design also ensures they don’t slip down as you wear them throughout the day. Plus, the $10 price tag makes them all the more appealing. Consider these a cute enough pair to show off.

Best Printed Fuzzy Socks (opens in new tab) Calzedonia Animal Print Cashmere Short Socks $9 at Calzedonia (opens in new tab) It’s truly shaping up to be a bright, animal-print winter! These bright and fun fuzzy socks from lingerie and legwear brand Calzedonia come in a bunch of different colors, including a deep army green, a hot pink, and a classic black-and-white zebra print. These socks are made from an ultra-soft cashmere fabrication that will give you a lightweight-yet-warm combination this winter. They only come in one size, though, so larger or smaller sizes might not be a perfect fit here.

Best Fuzzy Socks for Boots (opens in new tab) Loops & Wales K.Bell Women's Soft and Dreamy Furry Boot Crew Socks $10 at Loops & Wales (opens in new tab) If you’re someone who, like me, wears all black all year, this pair of black fuzzy socks from Loops & Wales should be on your winter must-buy list. For just $10 you get a pair of warm-as-anything socks that offer a slight pop of color on the trim (They come in gray, plus an orange-and-black combination, too). I would personally wear these with a pair of ankle boots or combat boots thanks to the fitted trim at the top, plus they won’t slip and slide around in your shoe.

Best Fun Fuzzy Socks Altar'd State Smiley Cozy Socks $15 at Altar'd State (opens in new tab) How cute are these pale yellow fuzzy socks from Alta’rd State? I mean, they’ll literally put some pep in your step this season, I promise. Retailing for $15, these one-size-only fluffy ankle socks will peak out from your sneakers (that is, if you choose to wear them outside), for a fun pop during the colder months. If yellow isn’t for you, feel free to shop them in other fun pastel shades, like pale pink, mint green, and creamy white.

Best Fuzzy Socks-Slippers Hybird (opens in new tab) Bombas Women's Gripper Slipper $45 at Bombas (opens in new tab) Are they fluffy socks? Are they slippers? The world may never know. What I do know for sure is that these Gripper Slippers from Bombas have saved my feet. As the name might suggest, they have grippy dots on the bottom to keep you from sliding around your apartment and have a new-and-improved fit that hugs your feet for added warmth. You can shop them now in four shades and four sizes, which range from XS through L, which roughly translates to sizes 5 through 14.

Best Soft Fuzzy Socks (opens in new tab) Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock $40 at Cozy Earth (opens in new tab) When I asked my friends for their favorite fuzzy socks, several of them recommended this set of three tube socks from Cozy Earth. Available in four neutral colorways and in two sizes (XS/S and M/L), this set is great if you’re looking for an all-around wearable fuzzy sock to wear this season and beyond. Plus, they’re made from 25 percent viscose from bamboo! Five-star reviewers note that these are the softest socks on the market, so you may never want to take them off.

Best Fuzzy Socks for Small Feet (opens in new tab) Baserange Buckle Set of Two Cotton-Blend Terry Socks $54 at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) Be really honest with yourself: Who doesn't love a fun pair of socks in the winter? This made-in-France set of two socks from basics brand BASERANGE is made from a cotton-blend terry fabric, which means that they’re somehow both lightweight and warm at the same time. However, they only come in one size, which the brand claims will fit U.S. shoe sizes 4 through 9, so bigger feeted-buyers, these might not be the best choice for you on the market.

Best CBD-Infused Fuzzy Socks (opens in new tab) ZenMoi CBD-Infused Cozy Socks $14 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) It’s time for your feet to chill out, courtesy of this CBD-infused pair of printed ankle socks from ZenMoi. Each $14 pair is infused with approximately 110mg of CBD plus a fresh, botanical scent for an all-over instant calming effect as soon as you slip ‘em on. You can shop them in two colors right now: this pastel pink plus an on-theme minty green hue, too. They’re machine-washable, so don’t worry about having to give them special treatment after one or two wears.

Best Funny Fuzzy Socks (opens in new tab) WHOOPI The Broken Cookie Socks $25 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Holiday-themed fuzzy socks are one of my favorite things to buy every single time the weather cools down at the end of the year, and this fun green-and-red pair of crew-style, thick knit socks from WHOOPI caught my eye the second I scrolled past it on Nordstrom’s website. Here’s the good news: They're actually available to shop in three different sizes, small through large, which the brand says roughly equates to women’s shoe sizes 4 through 12. And yes, they’re already in my cart.