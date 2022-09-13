The 'Yellowjackets' Cast Had the Buzziest Looks at the 2022 Emmys

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Yellowjackets has been off our screens for entirely too long. The buzzy show, which started as a sleeper favorite at the end of 2021, became a runaway hit by the time its season 1 finale aired in January 2022. The spectacular cast of Yellowjackets reunited Monday night at the 2022 Emmys, where several were celebrating solo acting nominations, and the whole show was up for the honor of Best Drama.
While Yellowjackets season 2 is still in production, the cast's red carpet looks were a sweet reminder of just how killer these ladies can be. See their fashion moments from the night below.
Melanie Lynskey
Ella Purnell
Christina Ricci
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Sammi Hanratty
Liv Hewson
Sophie Thatcher
As Marie Claire’s Entertainment Director, Neha oversees and executes strategy for all editorial talent bookings and culture coverage across the brand's print and digital entities, including covers, celebrity profiles and features, social takeovers, and video franchises as well as handles talent relations for our flagship summit, Power Trip. She's passionate about elevating diverse voices and stories, loves a hot-take, and hates TV reboots. Her bylines have appeared on Glamour, Vanity Fair, GQ, Allure, Teen Vogue, Brides, and Architectural Digest, and she is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
