Summer saved its best fashion releases for last. On July 27, days after Rosie Assoulin's joyful color palette reached Target's shelves, the newest Zara SRPLS collection blossomed into FLWRS.

SRPLS, Zara's limited-edition fashion line, has been on a roll since 2018, releasing elevated utilitarian designs and premium fabrics on a bi-annual basis. This time around, according to a press release, stylist Karl Templer worked with the Spanish retailer to prove "practicality and femininity coexist," with a collection for women, men, and kids.

For the shoot, Templer—the British-born creative behind campaigns and fashion shows for brands like Calvin Klein, Valentino, and Sacai—filled a catwalk with wildflowers that complemented the line's romantic and whimsical pieces.

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The Zara SRPLS collection has never looked so whimsical—and I'm hooked. (Image credit: Courtesy of Zara)

FLWRS is a departure from previous SRPLS releases. In Spring 2024, the collection featured buckles and cargo pockets on barrel-leg bottoms, tank tops, and shirtdresses. For Spring 2025, SRPLS went slightly more bohemian, introducing oversized ponchos, drawstring skirts, and linen button-downs to the mix.

Now, the seasonal color palette—led by pastel pinks, butter yellows, and creamy whites—looks ready for a coastal-chic vacation in the Hamptons or a getaway in the English countryside. But thanks to relaxed trousers, poplin blouses, polo sweaters, and floral culottes, you don't need to go anywhere—the outfits will make you best-dressed in the city and the office, too.

Barrel-leg pants thrive in the Zara SRPLS FLWRS collection. (Image credit: Courtesy of Zara)

The collection is also plenty versatile. Once you've worn the airy robe-style slip dress to the office, switch into Zara's take on the peekaboo bra trend for your after-hours plans. Then, add the matching bikini bottoms and book it to your nearest outdoor pool the next morning.

The Zara SRPLS FLWRS dresses are made for frolicking. (Image credit: Courtesy of Zara)

Swimwear earned a role in the lineup, too. (Image credit: Courtesy of Zara)

Muted pastel flowers sprouted on almost every look in the collection, including Bermuda shorts, maxi sundresses, warm-weather jackets, and accessories like the head scarf trend.

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While the new release may be the sub-brand's first major foray into floral looks, it's not a new approach for Zara. The Spanish retailer has been stocking stores with conversation-starting botanicals for years.