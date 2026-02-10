Last December, Dakota Johnson's $11,000 Valentino coat caught Marie Claire editors' eyes. Now, Alessandro Michele's lavish outerwear has won over another It girl. Another luxurious Valentino shearling joined Dua Lipa's coat rack on February 9.

Haute Couture Week ended in late January, but the front-row regular stayed put in Paris to reportedly record her fourth studio album. The extended stay is slowly but surely morphing Dua Lipa into a French girl, down to the unlit cigarette. Lipa's take on "the coat is the outfit" theory could've been plucked from a local's closet: its subtle shoulder pads, unstructured lapels, and ribbed fur echoed the effortless charm of Parisian dressing.

The coat's price tag, on the other hand, was anything but effortless. Her shearling coat likely set her back $19,000.

Dua Lipa looked every bit a French girl in training, thanks to her $19,000 fur coat from Valentino. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Stacking a $19,000 coat over a rising genre of straight-leg jeans is as French girl-inspired as it gets. Valentino's hip-hugging hem covered the waistband, but the silhouette confirmed Lipa is following Spring 2026 denim trends. She chose a mid-wash, hybrid pair with half-skinny, half-flared features, including tighter thighs and baggy hems.

The brand behind Lipa's jeans remains a mystery, but they could've debuted in Spring 2026 shows from Loewe, Nina Ricci, or even Valentino. Each hem stretched just far enough to hide her black boots. Perhaps fellow straight-leg supporters like Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Sydney Sweeney, or Amal Clooney influenced her to test the non-tailored look.

See a similar pair of straight-leg jeans on the Valentino Spring 2026 runway. (Five-figure fur not included.) (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Valentino's shearling coats can cost up to several months' rent, but that never deterred a celebrity shopper. In fact, it seems to entice them to swipe their credit cards quicker. Everyone from Lana Del Rey to Lawrence has casually worn fur-trimmed Valentino coats ranging from $6,300 to $10,300. (That's right, Lipa's is the most expensive pick by far.)

Bella Hadid, for one, wore the Grammy winner's exact $19,000 coat in Aspen last December. It read even more relaxed on Hadid—maybe because she styled it with leggings and Ugg Classic II Boots.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bella Hadid debuted Dua Lipa's Valentino coat on Dec. 30, 2025 in Aspen. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing a $19,000 Valentino coat is just another Monday in the life of Lipa, but channeling her look shouldn't cost you an arm and a leg. Below, Marie Claire curated an edit of Lipa-looking coats, minus the eye-widening price tag. (Trust: We'll be shopping them, too.)