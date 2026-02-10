Dua Lipa Gives Bella Hadid's $19,000 Valentino Jacket a French-Girl Makeover With the Straight-Leg Jeans Trend
Alessandro Michele's eye-widening prices are no match for It girls.
Last December, Dakota Johnson's $11,000 Valentino coat caught Marie Claire editors' eyes. Now, Alessandro Michele's lavish outerwear has won over another It girl. Another luxurious Valentino shearling joined Dua Lipa's coat rack on February 9.
Haute Couture Week ended in late January, but the front-row regular stayed put in Paris to reportedly record her fourth studio album. The extended stay is slowly but surely morphing Dua Lipa into a French girl, down to the unlit cigarette. Lipa's take on "the coat is the outfit" theory could've been plucked from a local's closet: its subtle shoulder pads, unstructured lapels, and ribbed fur echoed the effortless charm of Parisian dressing.
The coat's price tag, on the other hand, was anything but effortless. Her shearling coat likely set her back $19,000.
Stacking a $19,000 coat over a rising genre of straight-leg jeans is as French girl-inspired as it gets. Valentino's hip-hugging hem covered the waistband, but the silhouette confirmed Lipa is following Spring 2026 denim trends. She chose a mid-wash, hybrid pair with half-skinny, half-flared features, including tighter thighs and baggy hems.
The brand behind Lipa's jeans remains a mystery, but they could've debuted in Spring 2026 shows from Loewe, Nina Ricci, or even Valentino. Each hem stretched just far enough to hide her black boots. Perhaps fellow straight-leg supporters like Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Sydney Sweeney, or Amal Clooney influenced her to test the non-tailored look.
Valentino's shearling coats can cost up to several months' rent, but that never deterred a celebrity shopper. In fact, it seems to entice them to swipe their credit cards quicker. Everyone from Lana Del Rey to Lawrence has casually worn fur-trimmed Valentino coats ranging from $6,300 to $10,300. (That's right, Lipa's is the most expensive pick by far.)
Bella Hadid, for one, wore the Grammy winner's exact $19,000 coat in Aspen last December. It read even more relaxed on Hadid—maybe because she styled it with leggings and Ugg Classic II Boots.
Wearing a $19,000 Valentino coat is just another Monday in the life of Lipa, but channeling her look shouldn't cost you an arm and a leg. Below, Marie Claire curated an edit of Lipa-looking coats, minus the eye-widening price tag. (Trust: We'll be shopping them, too.)
Shop Fur Coats Inspired by Dua Lipa
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.