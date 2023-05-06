At the Coronation of King Charles III this morning, British royal Zara Tindall stood out as one of the best dressed guests in attendance. The equestrian and Olympian—who is daughter to Princess Anne, granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II, and niece to the newly coronated King Charles II—wore a stunning powder blue ensemble complete with a coordinated coat dress, pointed heels, and hat. But for accessories aficionados like me, the star of the show was her chic matching clutch, with its simple flap design and gold embellishment.
The good news? You can copy this royal look right now, because Tindall's bag is available online at Saks. Made by Strathberry from 100 percent genuine leather with polyester lining, it comes in a variety of colorways including pink, white, and, of course, Tindall's signature baby blue. Plus, it features a removable chain strap, so you can convert it into a crossbody bag when you're not keen on holding it in your palms.
Below, you can snag this accomplished royal's look with the click of a button. But hurry—royal looks tend to sell out fast.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
-
Regé-Jean Page Gave Corey Mylchreest Advice on Playing the Young King in 'Queen Charlotte'
"Let that stuff in, but everything else, just let it slide off you," Page said.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Prince Louis' Hilarious Facial Expressions Stole the Show at the Coronation
One royal photographer says he takes after his uncle, Prince Harry.
By Paulina Jayne Isaac
-
I'm a Sex Writer—One of My All-Time Favorite Sex Toy Brands Is Having a Huge Sale
May is Masturbation Month—start it off right.
By Gabrielle Ulubay