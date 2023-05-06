At the Coronation of King Charles III this morning, British royal Zara Tindall stood out as one of the best dressed guests in attendance. The equestrian and Olympian—who is daughter to Princess Anne, granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II, and niece to the newly coronated King Charles II—wore a stunning powder blue ensemble complete with a coordinated coat dress, pointed heels, and hat. But for accessories aficionados like me, the star of the show was her chic matching clutch, with its simple flap design and gold embellishment.

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The good news? You can copy this royal look right now, because Tindall's bag is available online at Saks. Made by Strathberry from 100 percent genuine leather with polyester lining, it comes in a variety of colorways including pink, white, and, of course, Tindall's signature baby blue. Plus, it features a removable chain strap, so you can convert it into a crossbody bag when you're not keen on holding it in your palms.

Below, you can snag this accomplished royal's look with the click of a button. But hurry—royal looks tend to sell out fast.