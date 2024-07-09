Last week, Jennifer Lawrence revived the jelly sandal trend with nothing more than a walk around her neighborhood. Today, she's convincing anyone who caught her en route to her car that the fall shacket trend is actually a summer essential.

On Tuesday, July 9, Jennifer Lawrence was photographed in the celebrity version of daytime pajamas: a oversize shacket by Leset layered over breezy drawstring trousers. The hem of her relaxed pants puddled around a pair of white sneakers.

Jennifer Lawrence defied summer dressing conventions in an oversize jacket on a sweltering July Tuesday. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The shacket trend—defined by oversize shirts styled as jackets—typically makes its annual comeback during the fall. It'll arrive in the form of cushy flannels and cuddly teddy fabrics, evoking an afternoon spent apple picking (or just picking up cider from the grocery store). But Jennifer Lawrence has brought the extra-oversize layer into the 91-degrees Fahrenheit present, simply by pairing it back to pants with plenty of movement. It helps that she was hopping in a car with blasting AC—and she was accessorizing with a Hydroflask.

Jennifer Lawrence is hardly the first celebrity to treat shirting like a relaxed outer layer. Last month, Selena Gomez wore summer's easiest shirt trend with black pants and Zara heels. Several A-list approved brands like Leset have cranked out summertime shackets with matching shorts that are destined for street style cameos, including Frankie Shop, Staud, and Donni.

Lawrence cooled down her oversize shirt with breezy pants—and a Hydroflask. (Image credit: Backgrid)

There's no overstating the actress's commitment to the summertime shacket. For a walk in late June, Lawrence paired the parachute pants trend with her same trusty shacket and black mules. That time, she left the light layer unbuttoned to reveal a white T-shirt, and she toted an extra-oversize bag by St. Agni. (That makes three trends in her outfit: Oversize bags like hers have popped up in runway collections from Coach to Ferragamo.)

Lawrence wore a nearly identical outfit weeks ago. Last time, she juxtaposed her buttery set with a St. Agni tote bag and mules from The Row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities play by different seasonal styling rules than the rest of us. They're often jumping from an air conditioned town car to a frosty premiere space or talk show (and back), so they can dress for the weather they want instead of the weather they have. Still, it's easy to imagine picking up a shacket like Jennifer Lawrence's to complete an easy summer work outfit or to throw on over linen pants. And when fall rolls back around, all our closets will be ready for the real heavy-duty layering.

