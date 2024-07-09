Jennifer Lawrence Transforms the Fall Shacket Trend Into a Summer Essential

She dressed it down with the breeziest pants—and a classic sneaker.

Jennifer Lawrence gets into her car wearing a beige shacket and butter yellow pants plus white sneakers
Halie LeSavage
By
published

Last week, Jennifer Lawrence revived the jelly sandal trend with nothing more than a walk around her neighborhood. Today, she's convincing anyone who caught her en route to her car that the fall shacket trend is actually a summer essential.

On Tuesday, July 9, Jennifer Lawrence was photographed in the celebrity version of daytime pajamas: a oversize shacket by Leset layered over breezy drawstring trousers. The hem of her relaxed pants puddled around a pair of white sneakers.

Jennifer Lawrence gets into her car wearing an oversize shacket and breezy butter yellow pants plus white sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence defied summer dressing conventions in an oversize jacket on a sweltering July Tuesday.

The shacket trend—defined by oversize shirts styled as jackets—typically makes its annual comeback during the fall. It'll arrive in the form of cushy flannels and cuddly teddy fabrics, evoking an afternoon spent apple picking (or just picking up cider from the grocery store). But Jennifer Lawrence has brought the extra-oversize layer into the 91-degrees Fahrenheit present, simply by pairing it back to pants with plenty of movement. It helps that she was hopping in a car with blasting AC—and she was accessorizing with a Hydroflask.

Jennifer Lawrence is hardly the first celebrity to treat shirting like a relaxed outer layer. Last month, Selena Gomez wore summer's easiest shirt trend with black pants and Zara heels. Several A-list approved brands like Leset have cranked out summertime shackets with matching shorts that are destined for street style cameos, including Frankie Shop, Staud, and Donni.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing the shacket trend while getting into her car, along with white sneakers and a red bag

Lawrence cooled down her oversize shirt with breezy pants—and a Hydroflask.

There's no overstating the actress's commitment to the summertime shacket. For a walk in late June, Lawrence paired the parachute pants trend with her same trusty shacket and black mules. That time, she left the light layer unbuttoned to reveal a white T-shirt, and she toted an extra-oversize bag by St. Agni. (That makes three trends in her outfit: Oversize bags like hers have popped up in runway collections from Coach to Ferragamo.)

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a white tee, beige button-down, butter yellow parachute pants, and maxi black tote bag while out in New York City June 2024

Lawrence wore a nearly identical outfit weeks ago. Last time, she juxtaposed her buttery set with a St. Agni tote bag and mules from The Row.

Celebrities play by different seasonal styling rules than the rest of us. They're often jumping from an air conditioned town car to a frosty premiere space or talk show (and back), so they can dress for the weather they want instead of the weather they have. Still, it's easy to imagine picking up a shacket like Jennifer Lawrence's to complete an easy summer work outfit or to throw on over linen pants. And when fall rolls back around, all our closets will be ready for the real heavy-duty layering.

Jennifer Lawrence
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

