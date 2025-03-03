Zoë Kravitz Lets Some Cheek Peek Through Her 2025 Oscars After-Party Saint Laurent Dress
Butt window is the new whale tail.
Zoë Kravitz wasn't nominated for anything at the 2025 Oscars, but she definitely deserves some kind of medal for the look she wore the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the ceremony.
What looked at first like a simple, form-fitting, black long-sleeved gown—an Oscars fashion classic—turned out to be a much more elaborate design when the Blink Twice director turned around. In a true display of "business in the front, party in the back" behavior, the 36-year-old put her rear end on full display through what can only be described as a butt window. The back of her Saint Laurent dress featured two daring cut-outs: a V-shaped one that framed a sizable swath of her upper and lower back, plus a circular one that strategically outlined her bum. Both skylights were lined with sheer black mesh that appeared to be studded with silver beads for a polka-dotted effect.
Dressed for the Oscars after-party by her longtime stylist Andrew Mukamal, Kravitz's punk-rock gown instantly reminded me of another red carpet whale tail moment: fellow Vanity Fair attendee Hailey Bieber's long-sleeved baby pink custom Alexander Wang frock from the 2019 Met Gala. Memorably, the backless turtleneck creation came pre-installed with a bedazzled pink thong.
Kravitz completed her take with a trendy cherry red manicure, two stacks of diamond bracelets, diamond drop huggie earrings, and several diamond rings. Her hair was given a deep side-part, then slicked into an elegant chignon to better showcase her incredible bone structure. Her makeup paired a peachy-nude lip with fluffy brows and lashes for a less-is-more look that contrasted her cheeky, attention-grabbing dress.
As usual, the bottom line with Zoë Kravitz's red carpet fashion is rockstar grunge-glam with a twist—or in this instance, a pair of perky glutes.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
