Zoë Kravitz Lets Some Cheek Peek Through Her 2025 Oscars After-Party Saint Laurent Dress

Butt window is the new whale tail.

Zoë Kravitz attending the 2025 Oscars after party
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Zoë Kravitz wasn't nominated for anything at the 2025 Oscars, but she definitely deserves some kind of medal for the look she wore the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the ceremony.

What looked at first like a simple, form-fitting, black long-sleeved gown—an Oscars fashion classic—turned out to be a much more elaborate design when the Blink Twice director turned around. In a true display of "business in the front, party in the back" behavior, the 36-year-old put her rear end on full display through what can only be described as a butt window. The back of her Saint Laurent dress featured two daring cut-outs: a V-shaped one that framed a sizable swath of her upper and lower back, plus a circular one that strategically outlined her bum. Both skylights were lined with sheer black mesh that appeared to be studded with silver beads for a polka-dotted effect.

A photo of Zoë Kravitz wearing a black long-sleeved Saint Laurent gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Kravitz wears a black long-sleeved Saint Laurent gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A photo of Zoë Kravitz showing off her backside with a sheer mesh cut-out at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Zoë Kravitz shows off her backside with a sheer mesh cut-out at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressed for the Oscars after-party by her longtime stylist Andrew Mukamal, Kravitz's punk-rock gown instantly reminded me of another red carpet whale tail moment: fellow Vanity Fair attendee Hailey Bieber's long-sleeved baby pink custom Alexander Wang frock from the 2019 Met Gala. Memorably, the backless turtleneck creation came pre-installed with a bedazzled pink thong.

A photo of Hailey Bieber sporting a backless Alexander Wang gown with a matching pink thong at the 2019 Met Gala.

Hailey Bieber sports a backless Alexander Wang gown with a matching pink thong at the 2019 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A photo of Zoë Kravitz shaking a tail feather at Vanity Fair's 2025 Oscars after-party.

Zoë Kravitz shakes a tail feather at Vanity Fair's 2025 Oscars after-party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz completed her take with a trendy cherry red manicure, two stacks of diamond bracelets, diamond drop huggie earrings, and several diamond rings. Her hair was given a deep side-part, then slicked into an elegant chignon to better showcase her incredible bone structure. Her makeup paired a peachy-nude lip with fluffy brows and lashes for a less-is-more look that contrasted her cheeky, attention-grabbing dress.

A photo of Zoë Kravitz accessorizing her look with cherry red nails and diamond bracelets.

Zoë Kravitz accessorizes her look with cherry red nails and diamond bracelets.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As usual, the bottom line with Zoë Kravitz's red carpet fashion is rockstar grunge-glam with a twist—or in this instance, a pair of perky glutes.

