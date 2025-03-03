Zoë Kravitz wasn't nominated for anything at the 2025 Oscars, but she definitely deserves some kind of medal for the look she wore the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the ceremony.

What looked at first like a simple, form-fitting, black long-sleeved gown—an Oscars fashion classic—turned out to be a much more elaborate design when the Blink Twice director turned around. In a true display of "business in the front, party in the back" behavior, the 36-year-old put her rear end on full display through what can only be described as a butt window. The back of her Saint Laurent dress featured two daring cut-outs: a V-shaped one that framed a sizable swath of her upper and lower back, plus a circular one that strategically outlined her bum. Both skylights were lined with sheer black mesh that appeared to be studded with silver beads for a polka-dotted effect.

Kravitz wears a black long-sleeved Saint Laurent gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz shows off her backside with a sheer mesh cut-out at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressed for the Oscars after-party by her longtime stylist Andrew Mukamal, Kravitz's punk-rock gown instantly reminded me of another red carpet whale tail moment: fellow Vanity Fair attendee Hailey Bieber's long-sleeved baby pink custom Alexander Wang frock from the 2019 Met Gala. Memorably, the backless turtleneck creation came pre-installed with a bedazzled pink thong.

Hailey Bieber sports a backless Alexander Wang gown with a matching pink thong at the 2019 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz shakes a tail feather at Vanity Fair's 2025 Oscars after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz completed her take with a trendy cherry red manicure, two stacks of diamond bracelets, diamond drop huggie earrings, and several diamond rings. Her hair was given a deep side-part, then slicked into an elegant chignon to better showcase her incredible bone structure. Her makeup paired a peachy-nude lip with fluffy brows and lashes for a less-is-more look that contrasted her cheeky, attention-grabbing dress.

Zoë Kravitz accessorizes her look with cherry red nails and diamond bracelets. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As usual, the bottom line with Zoë Kravitz's red carpet fashion is rockstar grunge-glam with a twist—or in this instance, a pair of perky glutes.