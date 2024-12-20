Jennifer Lawrence Casually Carries The Row's Ultra-Rare $33,000 Alligator Bag to Dinner
The actor somehow managed to get her hands on The Row's most exclusive design.
Jennifer Lawrence just pulled the ultimate flex while out to dinner in New York City. It's no secret that the No Hard Feelings star—who recently announced her second pregnancy in October—is The Row's number one fan. In fact, she rarely leaves the house without at least one of the luxury brand's pieces. In November, she paired the charm necklace trend with an ivory textured leather wrap coat from the label. In August, she embraced the cherry red color trend in a button-down shirt with matching corduroy pants from the Olsen sister-led fashion house. She owns multiple pairs of Hugo slides from the line in brown and black suede. And frankly, these examples are only scratching the surface of her vast collection.
That said, I didn't realize just how deep the bond between Lawrence and her favorite brand goes until now. On Dec. 19, the Hunger Games alum stepped out for a bite in New York City wearing a black coat, a peachy pink scarf, and a bag so exclusive it's only been spotted on Ashley Olsen herself so far: The Row Lady Bag in black alligator.
Much like Jennifer Lopez's collection of rare Birkin bags, Lawrence's $33,000 purse is so exclusive, in fact, that it's not really for sale to the wider public at the moment. That said, similar bowling bag styles are relatively easy to find. The Row's India top-handle bag is practically identical apart from its smooth leather exterior. A vintage Yves Saint Laurent Muse satchel would be a dead-ringer for the textured leather look of Lawrence's covetable carry-all, but you can never go wrong with any of Prada's vintage bowling bag designs either. Oh, and I'd be remiss not to mention that Mango's minimalist double-handle bowling bag pays homage to many of The Row's most popular styles.
That said, it's clear nothing could ever come between Lawrence and her Lady. After all, there's no love on Earth quite like the one between a woman and her favorite purse.
Shop Bags Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's Rare Find
