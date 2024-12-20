Jennifer Lawrence Casually Carries The Row's Ultra-Rare $33,000 Alligator Bag to Dinner

The actor somehow managed to get her hands on The Row's most exclusive design.

Jennifer Lawrence carrying a bag in new york city
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Jennifer Lawrence just pulled the ultimate flex while out to dinner in New York City. It's no secret that the No Hard Feelings star—who recently announced her second pregnancy in October—is The Row's number one fan. In fact, she rarely leaves the house without at least one of the luxury brand's pieces. In November, she paired the charm necklace trend with an ivory textured leather wrap coat from the label. In August, she embraced the cherry red color trend in a button-down shirt with matching corduroy pants from the Olsen sister-led fashion house. She owns multiple pairs of Hugo slides from the line in brown and black suede. And frankly, these examples are only scratching the surface of her vast collection.

That said, I didn't realize just how deep the bond between Lawrence and her favorite brand goes until now. On Dec. 19, the Hunger Games alum stepped out for a bite in New York City wearing a black coat, a peachy pink scarf, and a bag so exclusive it's only been spotted on Ashley Olsen herself so far: The Row Lady Bag in black alligator.

A photo of Jennifer Lawrence bundling up in a black coat, a peachy pink scarf, and a black alligator top-handle bag.

Jennifer Lawrence bundles up in a black coat, a peachy pink scarf, and a black alligator top-handle bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Handmade Oversized Wool Coat - Women | Mango Usa
Mango Handmade Oversized Wool Coat

Much like Jennifer Lopez's collection of rare Birkin bags, Lawrence's $33,000 purse is so exclusive, in fact, that it's not really for sale to the wider public at the moment. That said, similar bowling bag styles are relatively easy to find. The Row's India top-handle bag is practically identical apart from its smooth leather exterior. A vintage Yves Saint Laurent Muse satchel would be a dead-ringer for the textured leather look of Lawrence's covetable carry-all, but you can never go wrong with any of Prada's vintage bowling bag designs either. Oh, and I'd be remiss not to mention that Mango's minimalist double-handle bowling bag pays homage to many of The Row's most popular styles.

That said, it's clear nothing could ever come between Lawrence and her Lady. After all, there's no love on Earth quite like the one between a woman and her favorite purse.

Shop Bags Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's Rare Find

The Row India Bag
The Row India Top-Handle Bag in Grain Leather

Yves Saint Laurent Womens Crocodile Muse Bag Shoulder Tote Handbag Black Leather
Yves Saint Laurent Crocodile Muse Satchel

Double-Handle Bowling Bag - Women | Mango Usa
Mango Double-Handle Bowling Bag

Authentic Prada Handbag
Prada Handbag

Prada Black Crocodile Embossed Leather Medium Top Handle Bag
Prada Black Crocodile Embossed Top Handle Bag

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸