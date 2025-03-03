Zoë Kravitz's Cherry Red Nails Almost Upstaged Her Oscars After-Party Dress

We got all the details from her long-time nail artist.

Zoe Kravitz at the 2025 VF Oscars after-party
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hannah Baxter
By
published
in Features

Any time Zoë Kravitz steps onto the red carpet, my heart rate basically catapults through the roof. She is simply incapable of turning out a boring beauty look, no matter the occasion, and that was certainly true at the 2025 VF Oscars after-party. Her black Saint Laurent gown featured some cheeky cutouts at the back, which, when the Blink Twice director turned around, put her rear end on full display—Marie Claire writer Hanna Lustig has even dubbed the detail a "butt window," for reference.

And sure, it's tough to pull focus from the 36-year-old's, ahem, assets, but Kravitz's cherry red manicure was the ideal pop of color for the statuesque black look. As her longtime nail artist, Betina Goldstein exclusively reveals to Marie Claire, "Andrew [Mukamal], her stylist, had the idea to do red from the original reference, [which was] Karen Mulder [at] YSL S/S 1996 haute couture, where the model had red lips, but he felt it would be a moment for her to show off the dress with red nails. From there I went through about 26 different nail polishes, narrowing them down to just four that we chose from." She adds that it had to be the perfect red (the exact shade is still under wraps for the moment) but stresses that it needed the perfect undertone to feel sexy and elegant but still modern.

zoe nails at the oscars after-party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Goldstein also pulled reference photos of her own, including Rita Hayworth in 'Blood and Sand' and Lana Turner at a 1984 premiere. Both women wore long, blood-red nails with their glamorous white or black gowns respectively. "[I] wanted it to pop with the black but not feel so vintage," says the nail artist. "[We] wanted to do a shorter nail to make it feel effortless, so I shaped her natural nail to an almond/oval shape. It's between both."

zoe kravtiz and reference photos for the oscars

Betina Goldstein's reference images for Zoë's Oscar-worthy red manicure.

(Image credit: Getty Images; Betina Goldstein)

With short nails having a resurgence over the past few seasons, it's no surprise the Goldstein and Kravitz decided to take such a classic manicure shade and infuse it with a modern twist. I have no doubt that a cherry red nail trend is on the horizon for spring, with a short and sweet shape to match.

Until the exact shade of red is revealed (and mark my words, I will uncover it), shop a few gorgeous crimson polishes to try for yourself—no accompanying butt window required.

essie red polish
Essie Vibrant Red

zoya red nail polish
ZOYA Nail Polish in Sooki

chanel red nail polish
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 147 INCENDIAIRE

Chanel red nail polish bottle
Chanel Le Vernis in #153 Pompier

TOPICS
Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸