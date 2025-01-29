Jennifer Lawrence Pairs New Balance Sneakers and a Perfect Black Coat for a Shopping Spree at The Row
At this point, The Row should formally make her an ambassador.
The Row has a vice grip on Jennifer Lawrence's wallet. Without a doubt, the Olsen twin-owned luxury label is her most-reached-for brand—whether she's running errands or promoting a new film. I would imagine when the No Hard Feelings actor opens her closet every morning, it looks more or less like a pop-up shop for The Row. It's a mystery to me why she hasn't been named an ambassador yet. (Then again, why pay for the endorsement when she's thrilled to wear the clothes sans contract?)
On Jan. 28, the Oscar winner—who announced her second pregnancy in October—took a midday field trip to The Row's store on New York City's Upper East Side with her husband, art gallerist Cooke Maroney. I have to imagine the star's platinum card inflicted some serious damage in the accessories department, though she already owns nearly every rare bag and It shoe the minimalist brand makes.
Appropriately bundled up for the outing, Lawrence began by layering an off-white pair of sweatpants with a blue flannel shirt. (Borrowed from her husband, perhaps?) Atop her cozy basics, she added the most perfect longline black wool winter coat.
Fittingly, she accessorized the fatherly ensemble with tortoise shell sunglasses, a white scarf, and a set of butter yellow and jade green New Balance 1906R x Aime Leon Dore sneakers. But just between us, if you wanted to score the same 1906 style without paying limited-edition resale prices, the athletic brand offers a silver and emerald green colorway available for less than $200.
Perhaps the dadcore trend from a few years back is defrosting for spring and summer. With Jennifer Lawrence spearheading, anything's possible.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Shopping Spree Outfit
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
