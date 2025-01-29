The Row has a vice grip on Jennifer Lawrence's wallet. Without a doubt, the Olsen twin-owned luxury label is her most-reached-for brand—whether she's running errands or promoting a new film. I would imagine when the No Hard Feelings actor opens her closet every morning, it looks more or less like a pop-up shop for The Row. It's a mystery to me why she hasn't been named an ambassador yet. (Then again, why pay for the endorsement when she's thrilled to wear the clothes sans contract?)

On Jan. 28, the Oscar winner—who announced her second pregnancy in October—took a midday field trip to The Row's store on New York City's Upper East Side with her husband, art gallerist Cooke Maroney. I have to imagine the star's platinum card inflicted some serious damage in the accessories department, though she already owns nearly every rare bag and It shoe the minimalist brand makes.

Appropriately bundled up for the outing, Lawrence began by layering an off-white pair of sweatpants with a blue flannel shirt. (Borrowed from her husband, perhaps?) Atop her cozy basics, she added the most perfect longline black wool winter coat.

Clad in a black coat, New Balance sneakers, and off-white sweatpants, Jennifer Lawrence goes shopping with her husband at The Row's Upper East Side store in New York City. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Fittingly, she accessorized the fatherly ensemble with tortoise shell sunglasses, a white scarf, and a set of butter yellow and jade green New Balance 1906R x Aime Leon Dore sneakers. But just between us, if you wanted to score the same 1906 style without paying limited-edition resale prices, the athletic brand offers a silver and emerald green colorway available for less than $200.

Luv Lou The Helena in Tort $160 at Luv Lou

New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore x 1906R in Jade Green $437 at GOAT

1906 Rubber-Trimmed Metallic Leather and Mesh Sneakers $155 at Net-a-Porter

Perhaps the dadcore trend from a few years back is defrosting for spring and summer. With Jennifer Lawrence spearheading, anything's possible.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Shopping Spree Outfit

The Row Flemming Wool Trench Coat $4,750 at Net-a-Porter

Rails Tripp Plaid Flannel Shirt Jacket $218 at Nordstrom

New Balance Gender Inclusive 1906r Sneaker $154.99 at Nordstrom

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors