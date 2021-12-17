7 Espresso Martini Recipes for Your Next Soirée

It’s impossible to miss the resurgence of the espresso martini at bars nationwide, but what if you want to make them at home? Whether you’re looking for late '90s nostalgia or an energizing digestif for your next soirée, this cocktail has got you covered with its creamy texture and decadent coffee flavor. In celebration of the classic caffeinated cocktail, here are espresso martini recipes sure to get you buzzing. 

Classic Espresso Martini

martinin

(Image credit: Belvedere Vodka)

A fresh shot of espresso is key to a delicious espresso martini, shaken hard with vodka, coffee liquor, and lots of ice. Garnish with three espresso beans to represent three blessings: health, wealth, and happiness.

  • Combine all ingredients with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with three espresso beans. 

Clouds in My Coffee

martini

(Image credit: Bacardi)

If you don’t have access to fresh espresso at home, try a recipe that leans on cold brew coffee instead. Adding in notes of coconut and vanilla will help the cocktail hint at tropical vacations. 

  • Shake all ingredients together with ice and strain into a martini glass.

Irish Whiskey Espresso Martini

Slane Irish Whiskey

(Image credit: Slane Irish Whiskey)

Another fun twist on an espresso martini is to swap in Irish Whiskey for vodka, providing the flavors of an Irish Coffee in your cocktail.

  • 1.5 oz. Slane Irish Whiskey
  • .5 oz. Cooled Espresso 
  • .5 oz. Amaro
  • .5 oz. Coffee Liqueur
  • 3 Coffee Beans as Garnish
  • Add the whiskey, espresso, amaro and coffee liqueur into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with three coffee beans.

Icelandic Espresso Martini

espresso martinin

(Image credit: Reyka Vodka)

For a sweeter espresso martini, add a little simple syrup (which is basically liquid sugar) to your recipe. Using Reyka, a vodka from Iceland, gives an Icelandic twist to your cocktail. 

  • Combine all ingredients with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with three espresso beans. 

Gingerbread Express

martinin

(Image credit: Courtesy)

If you’re looking to up your espresso martini game, making your own gingerbread syrup will take the cocktail to the next level!

  • Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with star anise.
  • Gingerbread Coco Lopez directions: Add 1 can of Coco Lopez to a saucepan with 2 oz. of fresh grated ginger, 2 oz. cinnamon and 1 oz. vanilla paste. Bring everything to a boil while stirring often. Allow to simmer for 15 minutes. Let cool and store in a mason jar.

Black Espresso Martini 

espresso

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Mr. Black is the coffee liquor that mixologists rave about for espresso martinis. The cold extraction provides a bittersweet blend and with 25% ABV, it’ll pack an additional punch when combined with vodka in your cocktail. 

  • Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and strain into a coupe glass. 

Espresso Martini Cocktail Kit

espresso martinin

(Image credit: Absolut)

Looking for a fool-proof way to start making espresso martinis at home? The Absolut Espresso Martini Cocktail Kit includes everything you need to get started, including Absolut and Kahlua, espresso, seasonal garnishes, and a cocktail stencil, as well as a cocktail shaker and jigger.

  • Fill a shaker with 1 part Absolut Vodka, 1 part Kahlúa and 1 part espresso. Add ice and shake for 15-20 seconds for a frothy foam. Top with your favorite seasonal garnish!
