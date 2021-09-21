Best Nail Designs 2022
-
The 13 2021 Nail Trends to Take Inspo From
Velvet nails, ombré quartz, French tips, and more.
By Chelsea Hall
-
The 2020 Winter Nail Trends You'll See Everywhere
Here's a hint: Glitter is in.
By Taylore Glynn
-
The Ultimate Halloween Nail Art Inspiration Guide
Halloween looks different this year. Your nails didn't get the memo.
By Maya Allen
-
The Ultimate Nail Shapes Guide
Bye, basic manicures.
By Alanna Greco
-
The 15 Best Gel Nail Polish Picks For a Chip-Free Manicure
Time to turn your DIY manicure up a notch.
By Chelsea Hall
-
Give Yourself the Best Manicure At Home With These Expert Tips
Manicurists share a step-by-step guide.
By Tatjana Freund
-
The Spring 2020 Nail Trends You'll Want to Wear Right Now
Half-moons, colorful French manis, and more.
By Maya Allen
-
7 Best Matte Nail Polish Designs to Copy ASAP
These are crazy pretty.
By Chloe Metzger
-
These Color-Changing Fake Nails Are Pure Magic
Send help—I'm dead.
By Chloe Metzger