As former Vice President Joe Biden Jr. continues his 2020 presidential run after the virtual Democratic National Convention, he's clearly still as close with his family as ever, especially his grandchildren. Even during the pandemic, Joe explained, he still made the effort to speak with his family all the time: "Every day I'm in contact with every one of my grandkids, my son and my daughter, but by distance," he explained. "As a matter of fact, my son Beau's children live a mile away as the crow flies...They walk over through the woods and through a neighborhood, and they sit out in the backyard in two chairs, and I sit up in the porch, and we have our conversations, because I'm not allowed to go hug them. I miss it." This closeness hasn't changed since Joe has gotten busier. His older grandchildren, in particular, have recently made appearances for him and spoken about how close they are with the presidential hopeful. So who are they, and what do we know about them so far?



Naomi Biden

Jill, Joe, Naomi Biden. Bruce Glikas Getty Images

Naomi is the oldest daughter of Joe's younger son, Hunter Biden. Named after Joe's young daughter who tragically died alongside his first wife in a car crash, she's passionate about politics. When Joe was vice president, she joined him on international trips including to New Zealand and China. She's a vocal supporter of her grandfather, both on Twitter and Instagram, and it's thanks to her that we get peeks into her life and the lives of Biden's other grandkids (like here, with sister Finnegan):

She's dating another law student, Peter Neal (Naomi graduated from Columbia Law in May), and the two recently collaborated on a quiz to help people understand if they qualified for aid under the CARES Act. During the DNC, she tweeted about how proud she was to be Joe's granddaughter, and proud to be an American:

I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden. But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American. pic.twitter.com/nimWHpAFP9 — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) August 19, 2020

Finnegan Biden

Ethan Miller Getty Images

Finnegan's Instagram is private, and she's not as vocal as her older sister, but she also traveled with Joe internationally while he was VP and even joined him onstage during the Nevada caucus. She's named after Joe's mother, Jean Finnegan, and is a student at the University of Pennsylvania.

She appeared during an Iowa rally in February, and Joe mentioned her specifically:

“I would like to introduce you to my granddaughter Finnegan Biden. The reason I asked Finnegan—grandfathers are always allowed to embarrass their granddaughters—that goes along with the territory...But granddaughters not only love their grandpops but they like them. And that’s the great thing. Thank you, baby.”



Maisy Biden

GUILLERMO LEGARIA Getty Images

The youngest of Hunter's daughters, Maisy also traveled with Joe as he worked, including abroad in Bogota, Columbia. She's apparently quite close with Sasha Obama. When the two graduated high school together, the two families celebrated, according to Biden: “Her best friend is Sasha Obama. Barack and Jill and the whole family, we had a whole get together."



The two apparently played on the same basketball together and none other than President Obama has praised her skills, predicting that she may one day play for the WNBA. Maisy and Sasha apparently joined Joe at the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada in 2015.

The whole (extended) family got together when Maisy graduated in 2019, commemorated (of course) by Naomi:

Natalie Biden

NurPhoto Getty Images

Natalie is the older child of the late Beau Biden—Joe's older son who passed away from brain cancer in 2015. She's younger and more private, but she's been more visible lately in support of her grandfather.

Natalie recently spoke about her grandmother Jill Biden during the DNC, saying, “I would say she’s not your average grandmother,” and adding, "She's a prankster, she's very mischievous."

"When she goes on a run, sometimes she'll find like a dead snake and she'll pick it up and put it in a bag and she'll use it to scare someone," she said, laughing.



Robert "Hunter" Biden

Joe Raedle Getty Images

Robert is the younger child of Beau and has traveled with his grandfather (like the above at the 2008 DNC when Hunter was just a youngster). Robert is now older and occasionally appears on Naomi's feed:

And he also appeared in a 2020 DNC video of the grandchildren reciting the pledge of allegiance:

Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, and Natalie Biden spoke at the DNC, which instead of taking place in person is now being held remotely. From left to right, it's Maisy, Finnegan, Naomi, and Natalie. In the video, they talk about how Joe was worried about their wellbeing and media scrutiny if he ran for president in 2020, and how they gave their full support.

After Joe officially declared he was running for president, Naomi shared that the grandkids bought him a pint of ice cream to celebrate:

Joe has two other grandchildren, too. In 2018, Lunden Alexis Roberts gave birth to a child, and in 2020 it was proven that Joe's son Hunter was the father; He agreed to pay child support. Hunter also married Melissa Cohen, a filmmaker, in 2019—and their son was born in March 2020, a “beautiful and healthy baby boy” who came just at the start of the pandemic. It's not clear if Joe has met either child yet (the pandemic may have made in-person visits challenging), and for obvious reasons there's privacy around both.

