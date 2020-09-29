In news reminiscent of the 2016 election, it was revealed that President Trump paid $750 or less in taxes over the past several years and that he and his companies have outstanding debt that may exceed $1 billion—this, on top of the news earlier in the month that his net worth dropped $600 million to $25 billion in a single year. This stands in contrast to someone who was once referred to as the "poorest man in Congress," Joe Biden. Granted, presidential candidate Biden is still wealthy by most standards, but his net worth and how he obtained it is far simpler and less complicated. With a family history that spanned both wealth and hardship, Biden spent many years as "Middle Class Joe" before he obtained his ultimate net worth. So how did he make his money, and how much is he worth today?

Joe Biden is a millionaire, according to Forbes.

In all, Joe is reportedly worth $9 million currently, which is significantly more than earlier in his career. This number, from Forbes and calculated in 2019, is based on a total portfolio of $4 million in real estate (Joe and wife Jill Biden own two homes in Delaware), cash/investments worth $4 million, and a federal pension worth more than $1 million. The Bidens released their tax returns in 2020, which showed that they paid about a third of their income in taxes in 2017 and 2018 ($3.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively), and that they donated a significant amount to charity in 2017 and 2018 ($1 million and $275,000, respectively).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Biden family experienced both wealth and relative poverty.

Joe Biden Sr., who had a profound impact on his son, came from wealth—his father ran a division of American Oil. But Joe Sr. set out as an entrepreneur and had several business failures, leaving the family impoverished according to his son's memoir (at one point the children even went to stay with their grandmother). Joe Sr. eventually found work selling cars and the family settled in Delaware–where they remain to this day—and Joe Jr. completed a work-study program to attend the prestigious Archmere Academy in Claymont.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Joe started working at a law firm after his marriage to first wife Neilia and then became one of the youngest senators ever to be elected, with a starting salary at about $42,500 a year ($250,000 in today's dollars, adjusted for inflation). He started releasing his tax forms in 1998, which indicated that they two made money from his Senate salary. Jill's work in community colleges also contributed to their overall salary; she's been an educator for more than three decades. In 2009, Joe's senator salary was $169,300, then his salary as President Obama's vice president averaged about $225,000 every year.

Biden's net worth increased during and after his vice presidency.

When Joe officially ended his term as VP, he filed a financial disclosure form that listed his net worth between -$897,000 and $489,000. But then, in the subsequent two years, the couple apparently made more than $15 million in speaking fees, book tours (both he and and Jill released memoirs), and leadership at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania (he's currently on leave of absence). In turn, they were able to make more donations, pay off one of their mortgages—one is still outstanding, as well as a line of credit for one of their sons—and buy a new property in Rehoboth Beach. If he wins the presidency, his salary will be $400,000 a year, not including an expense allowance, and Jill has said she'll continue working too.





Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io