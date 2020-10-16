On October 15, instead of the second presidential debate, we, the American people, got two town halls from the presidential candidates. This was in part to keep up with COVID-19 safety regulations; after President Trump tested positive for the virus, the Commission of Presidential Debates moved the in-person event online. The idea of going virtual received a big fat no from Trump, and the second presidential debate was canceled.

Which leaves us here with two town halls, held on different networks, at the same time. One with former Vice President Joe Biden, which aired on ABC, and one with Trump, which aired on NBC. So, not exactly ideal if you're an undecided voter looking at your blank mail-in ballot in a panic.

If you're here, that might mean you watched Biden answer questions from George Stephanopoulos and voters in Philadelphia, where the town hall was held. It also could mean you, like me, frantically flipped between both channels trying to catch any sort of information you could and were left with high anxiety levels in the process. Ah, sweet 2020!

So, if you're the first option, then your Twitter feed was a friendly reminder that you made the right choice in your evening. And if you need another sign, I present you a collection of tweets letting you know you're not alone:

OMG! #JoeBiden speaks like a human being! And he’s actually answering the questions! It’s so exciting! How we have missed this for 4 years!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 16, 2020

My blood pressure is so nice and low watching @JoeBiden on his @ABC town hall. What a gift. pic.twitter.com/IKoOAouqms — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 16, 2020

Right now there is a reality television star failing to denounce an insane conspiracy group — and then there is @JoeBiden laying out concrete steps he’ll take to beat COVID. — Matt Hill (@thematthill) October 16, 2020

Wow, you really do feel your blood pressure lower when you change over to the Biden town hall. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 16, 2020

"We're a democracy," @JoeBiden says, before ABC goes to commercial break.



How's it going over at NBC tonight? — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) October 16, 2020

Hearing Joe Biden speak and say things like “I hope I answered your question” makes me realize how much I missed civility. — nysocialdistantman (@NYDoorman) October 16, 2020

Joe Biden’s normalcy is fucking awesome. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 16, 2020

I feel peace and comfort listening to Joe Biden speak with voters. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 16, 2020

Joe Biden literally lowers my blood pressure in a great way! #BidenTownHall — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 16, 2020

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

