Joe Biden Is Put on the Spot About That Viral Taylor Swift 2024 Conspiracy Theory

"Where are you getting this information?" Biden joked.

Joe Biden and Taylor Swift
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce a PR stunt for Joe Biden's political campaign? Seth Meyers is here to find out.

Incredible, some far-right influencers have suggested that Kelce and Swift were set up by Biden's team to gather public approval, leading up to an eventual endorsement from Miss Americana herself. They even feel that Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, winning the 2024 Super Bowl was a part of this plan.

Joe Biden and Seth Meyers

Joe Biden spoke to Seth Meyers about the Taylor Swift conspiracy theory.

Well, someone decided to finally ask the man himself. Biden was out on the campaign trail Monday and sat down for an interview with Seth Meyers.

At one point, Meyers revealed that 18 percent of Americans believe he is working in "cahoots" with Swift to reelect him in the 2024 presidential race against the Republican nominee, which may be Donald Trump.

"Now, can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy here between you and Ms. Swift?" Meyers asked.

Biden seemed aware of the theory, as he immediately went along with the joke and replied, "Where are you getting this information? It's classified. But I will tell you she did endorse me in 2020."

Indeed, back in 2020, Swift made one of her rare political posts to declare that she would be voting for Biden; she even posted custom cookies that read "Biden 2020."

And this was without a huge publicity stunt coupling her with America's beloved tight end. Back then, Swift was still dating actor Joe Alwyn.

Swift has not endorsed Biden yet for this election, although she continues to urge her fans to register to vote. She has also spoken out against the recent abortion laws.

Meyers asked Biden if he believes Swift will support him this time around, and Biden wouldn't budge on his former answer.

"I told you. It's classified," he repeated.

