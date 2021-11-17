If you're tired of first-date clichés like dinners out, catching a movie, and/or hitting the bar, we get it—there's so much out there if you take the time to look. Cities have really grown in their capacity to offer truly unique experiences, and if you don't live in a metropolitan area you can recreate some of these ideas at home. When you're trying to get to know someone, (and you've gone on a lot of first dates—no shame!) you may want an experience that feels natural, like taking a class together or trying a new activity. You'll both be out of your comfort zones, and you won't fall into those conversational clichés that leave you yawning into your pasta at a local date spot. A lot of these take place in silence or give you ample opportunity to discuss what's going on around you—even if the date doesn't work out, you get to have the experience regardless! Plus, you'll get to know a person even better by putting them into a situation they're maybe not so used to, like cycling or going to an arcade. Ahead, 71 ideas to get you started.