Crete Is Calling—Here’s Why It Deserves a Spot on Your Bucket List

Days on Crete unfold like a film reel: a morning swim in a secluded cove, an afternoon tasting local vintages and hiking through olive groves, and twilight dinners of fresh seafood paired with beachside spritzes. Whether you’re wandering Chania’s labyrinthine Old Town or snorkeling in crystalline waters, Greece’s largest island balances abundance with ease. Its shifting landscapes and lively nightlife offer endless discovery—yet everything remains approachable, with nearly every adventure possible as a day trip.

Where to Stay

The brand-new JW Marriott Crete, a sleek sanctuary on the island’s northeast coast. Nestled along a private stretch of shoreline, the resort’s 160 rooms blend seamlessly into the landscape with sand-toned stone, infinity pools that spill into the sea, and landscaping lush with succulents. I spent four nights immersed in its luxurious travertine aesthetic—an intimate introduction to the island’s endless appeal.

Though it’s just a convenient 20 minutes from Chania Airport, the JW feels like an isolated retreat, perfect for soaking up Crete’s naturally relaxing landscape and serving as an ideal jumping-off point for adventures. Here’s exactly how to make the most of your time on the isle.

Snorkel and Swim

Crete is famous for its crystal-clear water and colorful marine life, making it a dream for snorkel lovers like me. Scuba diving is also huge here, but if you prefer staying close to shore—and to the food and beverage service—pack a mask. The JW sits on a private coastline with shallow rocky coves that attract lively schools of fish. I spent hours floating in the temperate water, mesmerized by the sea life.

Relax on Shore

When I needed a break (or a rehydration moment), I’d wander back to my sun lounger for refreshments. Spritzes and rosé, naturally—it’s Europe—along with hummus, crudités (it is Greece, after all), and fresh-caught sushi. After all that sun, I recommend heading indoors for some R&R. At the JW’s spa, Anoseas Spa, I soaked in the freshwater features before enjoying a signature massage that made me feel like a Greek goddess.

Bop Around Chania

If you’re craving a bit more bustle, head to Chania and its charming Old Town. Hope you packed extra room in your suitcase—the boutiques are irresistible. I personally left with an olive wood salad–tossing set. Enjoy dinner under a bougainvillea-draped terrace or grab a gelato and wander to the pier for sunset.

Take a Pottery Class

Ancient Greece had a profound relationship with pottery—central to daily life, rituals, and storytelling. For a hands-on way to learn about its history and craft a meaningful souvenir, try a pottery class. Verekinthos Arts and Crafts Village is a perfect place to chat with local artists in their home studios, hear about the craft’s storied past, and learn the basics of ceramics.

Find a Winery

Crete is one of Greece’s oldest wine regions and home to unique native grapes like Vidiano and Vilana. The island’s microclimate—cooled by Aegean sea breezes and warmed by southern winds—paired with limestone-rich soil creates standout wines. There’s a strong emphasis on authenticity here, as these varietals are deeply tied to the island’s identity.

Get Out on the Water (This Time by Boat)

The quickest—and most scenic—way to explore an island is always by water. You’ll reach secluded coves without the long trek, stumble upon archaeological sites (which are common in Greece), and take in dramatic cliffs from a distance. Launching from the hotel’s northwest bay and cruising around the cove made for the perfect itinerary. We stopped at highlights like Crique de Soudas (accessible only by boat), Seitan Limania (a wildly beautiful and popular beach), and Katholiko Bay, home to Monastery Katholiko, which dates back to the 6th or 7th century.

My Crete Packing Essentials