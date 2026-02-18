Since winter is showing no signs of slowing down (especially in New York City), I've been daydreaming about my warm-weather wardrobe—specifically, what I'll be packing for my European getaway in just a couple of months. I have just enough time to build my spring fashion wishlist, and it seems Sézane read my mind with the launch of its Pre-Spring 2026 collection.

The French fashion brand's new drop features the kind of early-spring finds you would expect to see on vacationing Parisians. From dainty embroidered blouses to pair with denim to breezy dresses for one-and-done vacation outfits, I'm considering this collection my one-way ticket to chicer warm-weather dressing.

Spring will be here before you know it. Whether you have a trip in the books or need to refresh your seasonal wardrobe, the Sézane pieces below have that je ne sais quoi you're looking for.

