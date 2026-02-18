I’m Building My Entire Vacation Wardrobe Around Sézane’s Pre-Spring 2026 Collection
Consider it the French-girl formula to chic warm-weather style.
Since winter is showing no signs of slowing down (especially in New York City), I've been daydreaming about my warm-weather wardrobe—specifically, what I'll be packing for my European getaway in just a couple of months. I have just enough time to build my spring fashion wishlist, and it seems Sézane read my mind with the launch of its Pre-Spring 2026 collection.
The French fashion brand's new drop features the kind of early-spring finds you would expect to see on vacationing Parisians. From dainty embroidered blouses to pair with denim to breezy dresses for one-and-done vacation outfits, I'm considering this collection my one-way ticket to chicer warm-weather dressing.
Spring will be here before you know it. Whether you have a trip in the books or need to refresh your seasonal wardrobe, the Sézane pieces below have that je ne sais quoi you're looking for.
Sézane is carrying the cool blue color trend into spring, and I'm not mad about it.
This cherry-red number is exactly what I imagine French women wear on a beach vacation.
A crisp white button-down shirt will forever be one of my wardrobe staples, no matter the season.
