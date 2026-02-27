I'm the first to admit that I have a shopping problem. Give me a vacation, a dinner party, or insert-event-here, and I will have absolutely no issue spending more money than I should to curate the perfect capsule wardrobe. But when I started planning my birthday trip to Aspen, I struggled—not with the fur coats and Moon Boots (that’s the fun stuff), but with the practical basics necessary for winter sports.

I skipped actual skiing (too clumsy), and instead went snowmobiling and snowshoeing. The attire needed remained the same, and let me just say: The gear needed to prepare for a winter trip like this is no joke. The beauty editor in me knew I needed special ski-approved skincare to protect my skin from the strong sun on the slopes, but I quickly realized I needed special socks, gloves, base layers, mid layers, practical snow boots—I could go on.

Rather than rambling, though, I’ve decided to make the shopping guide I wish I had. These 15 items (and a ton of vacuum-seal bags) include everything you need for a successful ski trip.

Samantha Holender wearing a Perfect Moment ski suit. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Base Layers

Technically, you can wear any basic workout set as a base layer for outdoor winter activities, but if you want to be technical, the pants and top you put on first should be equal parts insulating and water-wicking. I packed a mix of well-fitting black separates that matched with everything, as well as some trendy pieces for when I was going straight from the slopes into après.

hellyhansen Women's LIFA® ACTIVE Base Layer Pants $48 at Helly Hansen US I highly, highly, highly recommend these pants and the matching top. They’re by far the lightest-weight base layers out there, and are specifically designed with wicking technology to keep you dry. Uniqlo Heattech Extra Warm Cashmere Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt £19.90 at UNIQLO USA While I originally got this for Aspen purposes, I’ve since bought it in every color. It’s the perfect basic, slightly sheer, and unbelievably soft. It looks and feels pretty identical to the viral Intimissimi cashmere blend, but it's half the price. Goldbergh Starlet Base Layer Top $175.20 at Bloomingdale's If it’s a warm day and you’re skipping mid-layers altogether, a patterned base layer is a strong move.

Mid Layers

This is a category I had no idea even existed until I got into the nitty-gritty of packing for my Aspen trip. They’re not always necessary (it’s been unseasonably warm this season), but because it does get about 15 degrees colder at the top of the mountain, the extra jacket or wool sweater can frankly make all the difference.

Aspen Collection Snowmass Sheer Bliss Sweater $245 at aspencollection.com If you’re wearing a bib-style ski suit, a Merino wool-blend sweater should your go-to mid-layer. Show Me Your Mumu Slopes Sweater $138 at Nordstrom When it came to mid-layers, I tried to source sweaters I would wear when not skiing, too. This one fits the bill—how cute? Hope & Henry Organic Half Zip Ski Pullover Sweater $56.95 at Nordstrom This might technically be for men, but it honestly has such a nice fit, and I love the color. Plus, I’m very into half-zips right now.

Ski Suits

I had absolutely zero problems with my ski suit search. Personally, I stuck to neutral colors so I could switch my base layers in and out, but next season, I plan on adding a pop of color to the mix.

Halfdays Aston Jacket $495 at halfdays.com Not only am I obsessed with this oat milk shade, but I can confidently say that this is the World’s Most Flattering ski suit. The sitch belt works wonders. Plus, it’s actually pretty thin (but still warm!)—a huge pro for packing purposes. Perfect Moment Moment Puffer $1,195 at perfectmoment.com You will wear this jacket on repeat. It’s incredibly warm, has pockets in all the right places, and comes with a the detachable hood (with a button closure). It has a thumb for extra hand warmth and is completely water-resistant (another huge pro). Perfect Moment Aurora Flare Ski Pants $595 at Bloomingdale's Ski clothes are overwhelmingly unflattering—these pants are the rare exception. They make your butt look great and legs seem extra long. Just a tip, though: Size up.

Snow Boots

They’re definitely the bulkiest item to pack, but trust me: You wear these boots more than you think. I ended up walking around town in mine almost every day. I’d recommend one stylish pair for après or daytime and a second, more practical, narrow one for actual winter sports.

Moon Boot x Guest in Residence Evx Chalet Mule $385 at REVOLVE While these aren’t the most practical for snow activities, they're still worth throwing in your bag. They’re smaller than most other pairs, which is fabulous for saving space, and the furry detail makes them a statement piece. Hunter Skylar Boot $225 at REVOLVE I made the mistake of not bringing a practical snow boot along. But you need a narrow, rubber-soled boot if you plan on going snowshoeing or snowmobiling. Plus, they’re much more comfortable to walk in than Moon Boots. Isabel Marant Nowla Mixed Media Snow Boot $790 at Nordstrom If I were the type of person who takes a ski trip every year, I would 100 percent splurge on these boots. If you’re a half size, size up.

Accessories

My appreciation for a warm pair of socks and gloves has quadrupled after this trip. Don’t forget a pair of HeatTech socks, wool socks, and chunky gloves—they’re not the chicest, most exciting item to pack, but they keep your hands so much warmer.

Uniqlo Heattech Socks £7.90 at UNIQLO USA Even though I got these specifically for my trip, they’ve quickly become my favorite socks—I wear them every single day. They’re thin, warm, and wash so well. Bombas Women's Merino Wool Blend Everyday Compression Knee High Socks $40 at Bombas Socks Layer these on top of your normal socks for extra warmth and water protection. They’re compression socks, so I also wear them on my flights. The North Face Montana Water Repellent Ski Gloves $65 at Nordstrom My number one piece of advice is to get a pair of gloves with a wrist strap. Chunky gloves like this aren’t phone-friendly, so I was constantly taking mine on and off. The only way I didn’t lose one mid-activity was because of a wrist strap.

