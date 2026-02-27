These Winter Basics Got Me Through My First Ski Trip
So many layers.
I'm the first to admit that I have a shopping problem. Give me a vacation, a dinner party, or insert-event-here, and I will have absolutely no issue spending more money than I should to curate the perfect capsule wardrobe. But when I started planning my birthday trip to Aspen, I struggled—not with the fur coats and Moon Boots (that’s the fun stuff), but with the practical basics necessary for winter sports.
I skipped actual skiing (too clumsy), and instead went snowmobiling and snowshoeing. The attire needed remained the same, and let me just say: The gear needed to prepare for a winter trip like this is no joke. The beauty editor in me knew I needed special ski-approved skincare to protect my skin from the strong sun on the slopes, but I quickly realized I needed special socks, gloves, base layers, mid layers, practical snow boots—I could go on.
Rather than rambling, though, I’ve decided to make the shopping guide I wish I had. These 15 items (and a ton of vacuum-seal bags) include everything you need for a successful ski trip.
Base Layers
Technically, you can wear any basic workout set as a base layer for outdoor winter activities, but if you want to be technical, the pants and top you put on first should be equal parts insulating and water-wicking. I packed a mix of well-fitting black separates that matched with everything, as well as some trendy pieces for when I was going straight from the slopes into après.
While I originally got this for Aspen purposes, I’ve since bought it in every color. It’s the perfect basic, slightly sheer, and unbelievably soft. It looks and feels pretty identical to the viral Intimissimi cashmere blend, but it's half the price.
Mid Layers
This is a category I had no idea even existed until I got into the nitty-gritty of packing for my Aspen trip. They’re not always necessary (it’s been unseasonably warm this season), but because it does get about 15 degrees colder at the top of the mountain, the extra jacket or wool sweater can frankly make all the difference.
This might technically be for men, but it honestly has such a nice fit, and I love the color. Plus, I’m very into half-zips right now.
Ski Suits
I had absolutely zero problems with my ski suit search. Personally, I stuck to neutral colors so I could switch my base layers in and out, but next season, I plan on adding a pop of color to the mix.
Snow Boots
They’re definitely the bulkiest item to pack, but trust me: You wear these boots more than you think. I ended up walking around town in mine almost every day. I’d recommend one stylish pair for après or daytime and a second, more practical, narrow one for actual winter sports.
Accessories
My appreciation for a warm pair of socks and gloves has quadrupled after this trip. Don’t forget a pair of HeatTech socks, wool socks, and chunky gloves—they’re not the chicest, most exciting item to pack, but they keep your hands so much warmer.
