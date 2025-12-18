I'm Dreaming of a Beach Vacation—Here's My Ultimate Luxury Packing List

Brrr—it’s getting far too cold for my liking. I’m a born-and-raised New Yorker, and while I love the change of seasons (and a good winter layer moment), this is always the time of year when I start dreaming of vacating for a week and ringing in the New Year somewhere warm.

This period is always so busy and seems to pass in the blink of an eye, so I’ve been working ahead and pre-planning my looks for an upcoming trip to Mexico; I thought I’d share my edit for this month’s column. Whether you’re escaping somewhere tropical soon, or simply looking for a little inspiration to bookmark for next summer, it’s not that far away… right?

When packing, I always start with effortless daytime pieces. On vacation, I want things I can throw on without thinking too hard. Deiji Studios is a non‑negotiable for me. Their sets are a must, and I’m especially loving this blue stripe at the moment.

I’ll be pairing it with this Bottega Veneta one‑piece. It feels refined and elevates the linen set instantly.

On my feet, I’ll be living in these Christopher Esber flip flops. They go with everything and are incredibly comfortable.

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Jo PVC Flip Flops $300 at NET-A-PORTER

I love having pieces that can move easily from day to night, especially when plans are fluid. This sheer floral Khaite shirt is perfect for that.

I’m firmly in my flip‑flops era, so I’d style it with The Row’s city flip-flops.

THE ROW Leather City Flip Flop $890 at Hirshleifers

I like the idea of pairing the shirt with a crisp white swimsuit to brighten things up. If you don’t already own this Eres suit, you need it—it’s my ultimate go‑to.

Being a mom means carrying everything. My son is 13 and I’m still hauling all of his belongings around. And, honestly, I kind of love it. For this trip, my bag of choice is The Row Barn tote. I’m obsessed with this subtle grey‑blue colorway.

THE ROW Mesh Barn Tote Bag $1,350 at Hirshleifers

Inside, I’ll have my new Prada sunglasses (perfect if, like me, you have a smaller head).

Plus a few trusty pouches. Like this grey Hermès Neobain.

Hermès Neobain Maillon Marin Case, Medium Model $580 at hermes.com

And this Hermès yachting pouch that came with one of my swimsuits. You can usually find it on resale sites.

Hermès Toile Bain New Yachting Case $265 at The RealReal

Now for the dinner looks. I don’t often wear heels, but on vacation I love a small, chic heel. I can’t get enough of these Alaïa kitten‑heel sandals—the petrole color is everything.

I’d pair them with this oversized Alaïa turtleneck T‑shirt dress for an easy, unfussy dinner look.

I love dressing up pajama styles so I recently got this Prada shirt and these Prada shorts to wear with the Alaïa heels!

I’m noticing now my theme for this trip is very blue, but I kind of love having one central color and building around it. Also..I’d love to pair with this Mini Kelly.

Hermès Hermès Pochette Kelly Mini $21,082.38 at eBay

I know we have a very casual dinner planned when we arrive and I love this little Miu Miu dress paired with the platform Dune sandals by The Row. It feels very reminiscent of Blue Crush, which I love.

I’d pair it with the Cecily bag by The Row.

The Row Cecily Mini Tote Bag in Cotton Canvas $950 at The Row

Now for the little details: jewelry, additional bags and bits.

Matteau is a brand I always take with me on vacation. I’m loving this sheer dress as a cover-up and this pareo.

This necklace is perfectly on theme! And not too precious!

I also love an ear cuff—it’s effortless and feels like a subtle way of dressing up your casual looks.

SOPHIE BILLE BRAHE Petit Croissant De Lune Blanc Single Stud $3,260 at Hirshleifers

Trying not to overpack so I think I’ll keep it at pretty much that! I hope you love and let me know if you’re planning a trip away this holiday season. Happy holidays xx