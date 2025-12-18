I'm Dreaming of a Beach Vacation—Here's My Ultimate Luxury Packing List
New York has gotten far too cold for my liking.
Brrr—it’s getting far too cold for my liking. I’m a born-and-raised New Yorker, and while I love the change of seasons (and a good winter layer moment), this is always the time of year when I start dreaming of vacating for a week and ringing in the New Year somewhere warm.
This period is always so busy and seems to pass in the blink of an eye, so I’ve been working ahead and pre-planning my looks for an upcoming trip to Mexico; I thought I’d share my edit for this month’s column. Whether you’re escaping somewhere tropical soon, or simply looking for a little inspiration to bookmark for next summer, it’s not that far away… right?
When packing, I always start with effortless daytime pieces. On vacation, I want things I can throw on without thinking too hard. Deiji Studios is a non‑negotiable for me. Their sets are a must, and I’m especially loving this blue stripe at the moment.
I’ll be pairing it with this Bottega Veneta one‑piece. It feels refined and elevates the linen set instantly.
On my feet, I’ll be living in these Christopher Esber flip flops. They go with everything and are incredibly comfortable.
I love having pieces that can move easily from day to night, especially when plans are fluid. This sheer floral Khaite shirt is perfect for that.
I’m firmly in my flip‑flops era, so I’d style it with The Row’s city flip-flops.
I like the idea of pairing the shirt with a crisp white swimsuit to brighten things up. If you don’t already own this Eres suit, you need it—it’s my ultimate go‑to.
Being a mom means carrying everything. My son is 13 and I’m still hauling all of his belongings around. And, honestly, I kind of love it. For this trip, my bag of choice is The Row Barn tote. I’m obsessed with this subtle grey‑blue colorway.
Inside, I’ll have my new Prada sunglasses (perfect if, like me, you have a smaller head).
Plus a few trusty pouches. Like this grey Hermès Neobain.
And this Hermès yachting pouch that came with one of my swimsuits. You can usually find it on resale sites.
Now for the dinner looks. I don’t often wear heels, but on vacation I love a small, chic heel. I can’t get enough of these Alaïa kitten‑heel sandals—the petrole color is everything.
I’d pair them with this oversized Alaïa turtleneck T‑shirt dress for an easy, unfussy dinner look.
I love dressing up pajama styles so I recently got this Prada shirt and these Prada shorts to wear with the Alaïa heels!
I’m noticing now my theme for this trip is very blue, but I kind of love having one central color and building around it. Also..I’d love to pair with this Mini Kelly.
I know we have a very casual dinner planned when we arrive and I love this little Miu Miu dress paired with the platform Dune sandals by The Row. It feels very reminiscent of Blue Crush, which I love.
I’d pair it with the Cecily bag by The Row.
Now for the little details: jewelry, additional bags and bits.
Matteau is a brand I always take with me on vacation. I’m loving this sheer dress as a cover-up and this pareo.
This necklace is perfectly on theme! And not too precious!
I also love an ear cuff—it’s effortless and feels like a subtle way of dressing up your casual looks.
Trying not to overpack so I think I’ll keep it at pretty much that! I hope you love and let me know if you’re planning a trip away this holiday season. Happy holidays xx
Marci Hirshleifer-Penn is the Global Personal Shopping Director and Women's Buyer at luxury retail haven Hirshleifers. A fifth-generation Hirshleifer family member with fashion in her blood, Hirshleifer Penn is a beloved style touchpoint on Instagram and a go-to for all things styling.