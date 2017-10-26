Literally All Your Favorite Celebs Showed Up to Watch Baseball Last Night

Yesterday was Game 2 of the World Series, which happened to take place in Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium. Which means one thing: celebrities.

Hollywood's resident A-listers are suddenly *all* about baseball, and turned out en masse to watch Game 2. In fact, everyone from John Legend to Kate Upton was spotted.

First up, here's John Legend. Clearly, no one's ever been more excited in their lives.

Actually, we take that back and present Kate Upton:

Meanwhile, here's Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who popped up on TV all 😃.

And here's Mila Kunis being super here for it:

Oh, and Jason Bateman, who was just LIVING.

In conclusion, baseball is the new Chateau Marmont.