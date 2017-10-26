Today's Top Stories
Literally All Your Favorite Celebs Showed Up to Watch Baseball Last Night

John Legend's shirt, though.

FOX
Oct 26, 2017

Yesterday was Game 2 of the World Series, which happened to take place in Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium. Which means one thing: celebrities.

Hollywood's resident A-listers are suddenly *all* about baseball, and turned out en masse to watch Game 2. In fact, everyone from John Legend to Kate Upton was spotted.

First up, here's John Legend. Clearly, no one's ever been more excited in their lives.

Getty

Actually, we take that back and present Kate Upton:

Getty
Meanwhile, here's Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who popped up on TV all 😃.

FOX

And here's Mila Kunis being super here for it:

Getty
Oh, and Jason Bateman, who was just LIVING.

Getty

In conclusion, baseball is the new Chateau Marmont.

