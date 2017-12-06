Meghan Markle Is Breaking Another Royal Tradition and Spending Christmas with the Queen

It's no secret Meghan Markle has been breaking royal protocol ever since her and Prince Harry started dating a year and a half ago (from the couple's initial PDA to Markle gracing a national magazine cover). In the latest royal news, Markle's about to break another royal tradition this holiday season: spending Christmas with her new fiancé Prince Harry and—wait for it—the Queen.

Markle will be spending 72 hours of Christmas festivities with her new fiancé's family, sources have confirmed to US Weekly. In the past, the Queen's annual Sandringham holiday celebration has had a strict spouses-only policy, but Markle reportedly landed the Queen's approval to attend as Harry's fiancé. (Amazing.)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend time at Nottingham Academy during their first official day of outings as a newly engaged couple. Getty

The 36-year-old former Suits star has only had great things to say about the Queen. In her engagement interview with Prince Harry, Markle revealed she had already met the Queen multiple times and described it as "incredible to be able to meet her through his lens...not just with his honor and respect for her as a monarch, but also his love for her as a grandmother."

There will also reportedly be gag gifts and other, you know, "normal people" traditions. That's a pretty sweet way to spend your holiday, if you ask us. It's one of the many ways Markle's life will significantly change when she officially becomes royalty in May.