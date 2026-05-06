Kylie Jenner's glam was easily one of my favorite looks of the night at the 2026 Met Gala, but she almost suffered a brow mishap because of it.

The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics founder showed up looking nearly unrecognizable with bleached eyebrows to go along with her custom Schiaparelli gown that had a flesh-toned corset, faux nipples, and a cream skirt that was folded to look like she was stepping out of the dress altogether. The entire ensemble was meant to mimic a nude statue.

Once the night was officially over, Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes video via her Instagram Story of herself and her team attempting to dye her brows back to their natural color—except things didn't seem to be going as planned. In the video, Jenner is seen laughing and joking that "my brows are ruined" since they initially looked slightly thinner than they did pre-bleach. Luckily, the 28-year-old gave the world an update almost immediately following, and I'm pleased to report that her perfectly-arched brows (in their natural dark color) have lived to see another day, as evidenced by the Instagram Story she shared on May 5. "The brows survived," she captioned a close-up photo of them.

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Kylie Jenner shares an update on her bleached brows after the Met Gala. (Image credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner)

Bleached brows are just one component of the grungy makeup trend that's slowly been making a comeback over the last year. Last spring when Lady Gaga was promoting her album, Mayhem, she made an appearance on Saturday Night Live with newly-bleached brows, and over the summer, Miley Cyrus was spotted out in Paris wearing nearly invisible brows.

If playing around with the color of your brows is something you're interested in, I'd recommend going to see a professional for an actual bleached brow moment, but if you're looking for something temporary, read ahead to get the look.

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