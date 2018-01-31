Today's Top Stories
1
These People Think Babies Will Destroy the Earth
2
Was Melania's SOTU Suit a Tribute to Hillary?
3
7 Stylish Winter Outfit Ideas for the Office
4
Kate Middleton Swears by This $12 Hairspray
5
The Best Porn Movies with Great Plots

Michelle Obama Finally Revealed What Melania Trump's Mysterious Inauguration Gift Was

"What am I supposed to do with this gift?"

Getty Images

Remember when Donald Trump was inaugurated as President of the United States? And remember how he and Melania Trump rolled up to meet the Obamas and it was the most uncomfortable encounter of all time thanks to Trump not waiting for Melania, and leaving her to fend for herself before awkwardly handing Michelle Obama a Tiffany & Co. box?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yeah, well this week the former First Lady will finally open up about the moment with Ellen DeGeneres—and even revealed what was inside said Tiffany box. To quote: "It was a frame."

And in regards to everything being super awkward, Michelle noted, "Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that, 'You’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here.' Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like, 'Okay.'"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She continued, "What am I supposed to do with this gift? And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I’m thinking, 'Do we take the picture?' And then my husband saved the day—see he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like, 'What do you do with the box?'"

FYI, Michelle's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air Thursday, February 1.

Related Story
Melania Trump
Melania Trump's $64,000 Trip to Mar-a-Lago
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
kylie jenner pregnancy announcement Is This When Kylie Will Announce Her Pregnancy?
The 8 Most Outrageous Royal In-Laws
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Paris Hilton Dresses Like Kim Kardashian
Chrissy Teigen Still Gets Starstruck by Beyoncé
Why Kylie Jenner Won't Hire a Nanny
Another Photo of Kylie Jenner Was Just Posted
Zac Efron and Ted Bundy Look Scary Similar
Justin Timberlake Will Perform at Super Bowl 52
Kate Middleton Makes Funny Faces While Drinking
All the Celebs at the 'Black Panther' Premiere