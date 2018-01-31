Michelle Obama Finally Revealed What Melania Trump's Mysterious Inauguration Gift Was

Remember when Donald Trump was inaugurated as President of the United States? And remember how he and Melania Trump rolled up to meet the Obamas and it was the most uncomfortable encounter of all time thanks to Trump not waiting for Melania, and leaving her to fend for herself before awkwardly handing Michelle Obama a Tiffany & Co. box?

Yeah, well this week the former First Lady will finally open up about the moment with Ellen DeGeneres—and even revealed what was inside said Tiffany box. To quote: "It was a frame."

And in regards to everything being super awkward, Michelle noted, "Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that, 'You’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here.' Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like, 'Okay.'"

She continued, "What am I supposed to do with this gift? And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I’m thinking, 'Do we take the picture?' And then my husband saved the day—see he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like, 'What do you do with the box?'"



FYI, Michelle's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air Thursday, February 1.