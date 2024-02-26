Donald Trump’s First Act if Re-Elected President? Get Prince Harry Deported, Of Course

"He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable."

Prince Harry and Donald Trump
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Donald Trump has never been one to shy away from making big claims, and he's got a new cause to drive him. The ex-President spoke out about something that really bothers him, and what he'd prioritize if re-elected: getting Prince Harry deported from the United States.

Following a CPAC event in Maryland this weekend, Trump spoke to the Daily Express about his feelings on the former royal. (Spoiler: they weren't pleasant.)

"I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," Trump said.

Trump seems to have great sympathy for Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in September 2022. There had been great controversy surrounding Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and the Queen.

He further linked this sentiment to the Biden administration, slamming them for what he feels was going too easy on Harry in regards to the DHS controversy.

"I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done," Trump said.

Donald Trump at CPAC

Donald Trump giving a speech at CPAC 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He seems to be alluding to a battle between the Department of Homeland Security and a watchdog group, who are suing the federal government in an attempt to obtain docs from Harry's immigration papers/application for his visa. Harry is not a U.S. citizen yet, and last year, he confessed in his memoir that he'd done a number of drugs in his twenties.

The watchdog group feels this clear admission violates DHS entry protocol, while Homeland Security claims that Harry has a right to privacy, and this memoir confession isn't the same as a statement under oath.

It seems that Trump would have the means to further this agenda against Harry if elected.

If Harry were to return to the U.K., it would not be in the form of a royal welcome. There had been rumors that Harry would take up a temporary working royal role as his father, King Charles, is treated for cancer, but last week, it was confirmed that this is not the case.

"Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that [William] would not allow Harry to return," one source close to the situation told the Mirror.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
