Donald Trump’s First Act if Re-Elected President? Get Prince Harry Deported, Of Course

Donald Trump has never been one to shy away from making big claims, and he's got a new cause to drive him. The ex-President spoke out about something that really bothers him, and what he'd prioritize if re-elected: getting Prince Harry deported from the United States.
Following a CPAC event in Maryland this weekend, Trump spoke to the Daily Express about his feelings on the former royal. (Spoiler: they weren't pleasant.)
"I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," Trump said.
Trump seems to have great sympathy for Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in September 2022. There had been great controversy surrounding Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and the Queen.
He further linked this sentiment to the Biden administration, slamming them for what he feels was going too easy on Harry in regards to the DHS controversy.
"I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done," Trump said.
He seems to be alluding to a battle between the Department of Homeland Security and a watchdog group, who are suing the federal government in an attempt to obtain docs from Harry's immigration papers/application for his visa. Harry is not a U.S. citizen yet, and last year, he confessed in his memoir that he'd done a number of drugs in his twenties.
The watchdog group feels this clear admission violates DHS entry protocol, while Homeland Security claims that Harry has a right to privacy, and this memoir confession isn't the same as a statement under oath.
It seems that Trump would have the means to further this agenda against Harry if elected.
If Harry were to return to the U.K., it would not be in the form of a royal welcome. There had been rumors that Harry would take up a temporary working royal role as his father, King Charles, is treated for cancer, but last week, it was confirmed that this is not the case.
"Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that [William] would not allow Harry to return," one source close to the situation told the Mirror.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Marie Claire's Guide to Fashion Month
Our editors' highlights, questions, and obsessions.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Margot Robbie's Latest Red Carpet Look Is Missing a 'Barbie' Signature
Even Barbie is moving on from Barbiecore.
By Melony Forcier
-
Meghan Markle Wants Skinny Jeans to Come Back
The Duchess of Sussex is singlehandedly leading their revival.
By India Roby
-
Prince Harry Has a "Zero Percent Chance" of Returning to an Official Royal Role, Source Claims
It was previously claimed that a temporary return was being considered.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
In the Ongoing Sussex Rebrand, Directly Hitting Back at Critics Is Apparently a Part of the Formula
The couple made it clear, through a spokesperson’s bold and blunt words, that they’ve finally had enough of the never-ending scrutiny.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Is Reportedly In Talks to Resume a Temporary Working Royal Role as King Charles Battles Cancer
“The feeling is that this arrangement could work.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Be at the Super Bowl Tonight?
Harry made a surprise appearance at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas on Thursday.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
It Was Queen Camilla Who Kept King Charles’ Visit with Prince Harry So Short, Royal Expert Says
Despite flying approximately 11,000 miles roundtrip, Harry got about 30 minutes with his father, who is battling cancer.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Showed Up at the NFL Honors Gala in Vegas Just Hours After Visit to King Charles
It's been a busy week for the Duke of Sussex.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language Provides Clues About How King Charles Is Doing Post-Diagnosis
“The whole situation has changed with cancer.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
It Makes Sense Why Prince Harry Only Got About 30 Minutes of King Charles’ Time Upon His Return to the U.K.
Harry caught the earliest flight he could to visit his father, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.
By Rachel Burchfield