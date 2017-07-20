Here's What Donald Trump Has to Say About *That* Macron Handshake

Breaking News!

Remember when Donald Trump visited President Macron in France and they shared the world's longest and most intense handshake? And you were like "wow, this handshake can't possibly last much longer, right?" but you were so wrong, because it lasted forever? Turns out Trump thought it was kind of weird, too.

During an interview with the New York Times, the president addressed the now-infamous shake: "He's a great guy—smart, strong, loves holding my hand. People don't realize, he loves holding my hand—that's good!"

Not sure we'd describe Macron in this video as someone who is liking this handshake, let alone loving it, but okay, sure.

