Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her Halloween Costume and Created Mass Confusion

Halloween is just around the corner, which means the time has come to a) share non-stop Hocus Pocus GIFs, b) discuss what Thackery Binx looks like now, and c) patiently wait for celebrity Halloween costumes.

But because she rules, Chrissy Teigen gave everyone a sneak peek at her and John Legend's costume, and created mass confusion while doing so:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Some people seemed to think these were condoms:

Are those condoms or Raman flavor packs? — Rob Willamson (@RobWillamson) September 20, 2017

Most Popular

I thought they were condoms and tbh, I'm still not sure they aren't) 💜 pic.twitter.com/eynsPPiUjI — Gail Hobbs (@hobbsgail1) September 20, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But anyone who enjoys instant noodles knows they are flavor packets—specifically a matching seasoning and oil set:

Wait Chrissy, I just realized these were for the creamy Tom Yum. God I love you. You should be the Tom Yum & John should be the Nam Sai 😂 — jαу•gσ gσ єℓιтιѕт💸 (@xjayminkookx) September 20, 2017

if ur ramen has no oil packet it is 👏🏼 not 👏🏼 good 👏🏼 ramen https://t.co/WQtTWj472M — yung lyon (@lyonsss) September 20, 2017

This is a completely amazing idea for Halloween costumes, so to quote this random person:

holy shit they already win. https://t.co/ZBwOEXCAZm — kby (@thepowerofkrist) September 20, 2017

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.