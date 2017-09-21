Breaking News!

The Women Who Really Control Our Nuclear Weapons
The 5 Best Face Serums at the Drugstore
What It's Like to Actually *Go* to the Emmys
Could Acupuncture Get You Pregnant?
9 Seriously Pretty Hair Trends to Try Before 2018

Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her Halloween Costume and Created Mass Confusion

Condoms or flavor packets, you decide.

Most Popular
Getty

Halloween is just around the corner, which means the time has come to a) share non-stop Hocus Pocus GIFs, b) discuss what Thackery Binx looks like now, and c) patiently wait for celebrity Halloween costumes.

But because she rules, Chrissy Teigen gave everyone a sneak peek at her and John Legend's costume, and created mass confusion while doing so:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Some people seemed to think these were condoms:

Most Popular

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But anyone who enjoys instant noodles knows they are flavor packets—specifically a matching seasoning and oil set:

This is a completely amazing idea for Halloween costumes, so to quote this random person:

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Celebrity