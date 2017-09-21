Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her Halloween Costume and Created Mass Confusion
Condoms or flavor packets, you decide.
Halloween is just around the corner, which means the time has come to a) share non-stop Hocus Pocus GIFs, b) discuss what Thackery Binx looks like now, and c) patiently wait for celebrity Halloween costumes.
But because she rules, Chrissy Teigen gave everyone a sneak peek at her and John Legend's costume, and created mass confusion while doing so:
Some people seemed to think these were condoms:
But anyone who enjoys instant noodles knows they are flavor packets—specifically a matching seasoning and oil set:
This is a completely amazing idea for Halloween costumes, so to quote this random person:
