Fans Noticed Something Super Weird About Sophie Turner's Name in the 'Game of Thrones' Credits

By now you probably know the opening credits to Game of Thrones by heart. The thing is, a Reddit user discovered a *very* strange error in show's early season credits which deserves further analysis. As you've probably noticed, all the cast have their character's corresponding house sigil by their name. Kit Harington has a wolf, Lena Headey has a lion, etc. But weirdly, Sophie Turner's name used to have a dragon next to it:

Her sigil has since been changed to a wolf, as you can see in the video below.

This could be a simple mistake, but Game of Thrones is a highly produced show, and it would be truly shocking if they were so careless. Then again, the only other reasonable option is that she's a secret Targaryen, and we already have one of those in the Stark family.

Oh and speaking of sigils, fun nerdy fact: the sigil next to writer Bryan Cogman's name is a vomiting maester—an inside joke about the time he got too drunk at a party and threw up.

