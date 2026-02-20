Sophie Turner and Louis Vuitton are one of Hollywood's longest-lasting pairs: They're still going strong eight years after she signed on to front the label. Not only does she have an all-access pass to Nicolas Ghesquière's catalog, but he'll craft one-of-a-kind looks for her without a second thought. On February 19, Turner debuted his newest creation—a custom leather skirt set—inspired by an era she's all but synonymous with.

Turner took a break from filming Tomb Raider to accept the Artist of Distinction Award at the 2026 Newport Beach Festival. She arrived—as a Lara Croft-esque brunette—in a two-tone matching set, blending "glimmers of the Middle Ages with glam rock decadence," according to the label. It's easy to see how Look 36 from Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2026 show influenced the re-design, but her final 'fit had a cool-girl twist. Plus, it turned from brown-and-beige to green-on-green.

Contrary to the matte lambskin seen on the runway, Ghesquière molded Turner's two-piece from glossy leather, beginning with a fitted jacket. Forest green lace trim lined the collar, zip-up closure, and hip-length hem. The motif continued as cascading horizontal strands atop each sleeve. Louis Vuitton reversed the jacket's color story on her thigh-grazing mini skirt; dark green leather was the base, while lighter sage lace decorated every border.

Sophie Turner attended the film festival in a custom, medieval-inspired skirt set from Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the Resort 2026 runway, the model wore ready-for-battle knee-highs, embellished in mirrors from shaft to peep-toe. For her award ceremony, Turner chose more versatile, black leather boots from Louis Vuitton's shelves. Additional "trunk handle" straps—in the label's 130-year-old monogram—embellish each ankle of the $1,940 Legacy High Boot. You may recognize this feature from Taylor Swift's shoe rack; she wore the same knee-highs last November, alongside a knit Louis Vuitton long-sleeve and a matching mini skirt.

This matte leather two-piece on the Cruise 2026 runway inspired her set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis Vuitton's Resort 2026 line—one "steeped in sculptural lines, avant-garde proportions, and metallic flourishes"—was behind Turner's most medieval looks in 2025, too. Last September, she attended Ghesquière's Spring 2026 runway show in another armor-like matching set. The main event? A black, wing-like leather cape fit for Game of Thrones' Queen of the North. Even the metallic fringe top underneath mirrored the glimmer of medieval chainmail.

Last September, Turner sat in Louis Vuitton's front row wearing another medieval armor-like look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A look this combat-ready sets a high bar for Turner's Tomb Raider press tour, of which Louis Vuitton will likely have a leading role. Lara Croft's armor—heavy in leather and fur—reads more utilitarian than typical Middle Ages gear. So the possibilities are endless. For all we know, Turner is preparing her characterized method dressing moments as we speak.

