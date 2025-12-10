Colorful Eye Makeup Is About to Be the Biggest Beauty Trend of 2026
Shadows, liners, and mascaras are entering their fun era.
As a gal who wears glasses, unironically, I don’t tend to pay much attention to eye makeup trends. In the past, I’ve felt like my frames have swallowed up any eyeshadow look that I’ve done, and I came up in the 2016 era of makeup. Glitter, cut-creases, and dramatic lashes, all for that work to be covered by bifocals? No, thank you.
That being said, it is my literal job to spot beauty trends, and I would be remiss if I didn’t notice the resurgence of elevated eye makeup looks that is currently underway. “While some people may have felt intimidated by bold eye looks in the past, the new wave of fun eye makeup is all about creativity and self-expression,” makeup artist and Make Up For Ever educator, Randi Orlinsky, tells me. “It’s less about following rules and more about playing with color, texture, and shape, making it accessible for anyone who wants to make it their own.”
Beauty and fashion have long gone hand in hand, so of course, this trend resurgence has roots on the runway. Christopher Esber’s spring/summer ‘26 show featured a gorgeous silver inner corner that, funny enough, was also seen on a model wearing glasses, and it looked super futuristic. That same season, Ujoh used a white pigment to emphasize the places where light would naturally fall on the face—the inner corners of the eyes, the cheekbones, and even the forehead and nose. It's a stunning interpretation of the use of a traditional highlighter. Shortly after, Thome Browne had fun with the trend, decking out the models with colorful lashes. Some of them even had two different colors on at the same time.
That being said, none of this makes trying to master eye makeup any less intimidating, so if you’re in the same boat that I am, Orlinsky and MAC Cosmetics National Artist, Kyle Anderson, shares everything you should know about creating a colorful eye makeup look that fits your personal needs ahead.
Why Is Colorful Eye Makeup Trending?
If you’re wondering why eye makeup is starting to enter its fun era again, in short, we’re all looking for a little bit more play in our lives. “We’re seeing a real shift from the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic toward more mood board–inspired makeup,” Orlinsky says. “It’s about creating a full story and experience, from the makeup to the hair, the outfit, and even the vibe of your selfies.”
The beauty industry appears to have bid adieu not only to the highly structured looks that defined the mid-2010s but also to the barely-there makeup practices that took over the early 2020s. Now, we’re somewhere in the middle, and the result is a playful, but still elevated approach to makeup and the eyes, in particular. “This trend spans everything from vibrant shades and graphic shapes to my personal favorite: metallic finishes,” Orlisnky adds. These looks are rooted in mood and storytelling, making each one completely personal and unique.”
How to Incorporate Colorful Eye Makeup Into Your Beauty Routine
I can only speak for myself, but I can imagine that I’m not alone when I say that I definitely tend to overthink eye makeup. To put it succinctly, according to both artists, I’m doing too much. “Elevating your eye looks is as simple as using reflective textures as an inner corner and brow as a highlight, or playing with colorful shadows to create an eyeliner,” Anderson says. “Leaning into your own eye color, or something you’re wearing, is an easy way to make the colors feel in sync with your overall look. It keeps things playful but still work appropriate.”
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
I’ve been on my own journey to elevated, everyday eye makeup, so keep reading to see the products that have become a staple over the last few months.
Best Colorful Eye Makeup Products
If you're ready to take your everyday eyeshadow to new heights, pick this liquid shadow up immediately.
You know what's better than a sharp winged liner? One that changes color based on the lighting that you're in.
There's nothing I love more than a smudgy eyeliner that gives you time to work and perfect your look, but stays in place once it's been set.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Meet the Experts
Randi Orlinsky is a makeup artist and Make Up For Ever educator.
Kyle Anderson is a MAC Cosmetics National Artist.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.