As a gal who wears glasses, unironically, I don’t tend to pay much attention to eye makeup trends. In the past, I’ve felt like my frames have swallowed up any eyeshadow look that I’ve done, and I came up in the 2016 era of makeup. Glitter, cut-creases, and dramatic lashes, all for that work to be covered by bifocals? No, thank you.

That being said, it is my literal job to spot beauty trends, and I would be remiss if I didn’t notice the resurgence of elevated eye makeup looks that is currently underway. “While some people may have felt intimidated by bold eye looks in the past, the new wave of fun eye makeup is all about creativity and self-expression,” makeup artist and Make Up For Ever educator, Randi Orlinsky, tells me. “It’s less about following rules and more about playing with color, texture, and shape, making it accessible for anyone who wants to make it their own.”

Beauty and fashion have long gone hand in hand, so of course, this trend resurgence has roots on the runway. Christopher Esber’s spring/summer ‘26 show featured a gorgeous silver inner corner that, funny enough, was also seen on a model wearing glasses, and it looked super futuristic. That same season, Ujoh used a white pigment to emphasize the places where light would naturally fall on the face—the inner corners of the eyes, the cheekbones, and even the forehead and nose. It's a stunning interpretation of the use of a traditional highlighter. Shortly after, Thome Browne had fun with the trend, decking out the models with colorful lashes. Some of them even had two different colors on at the same time.

That being said, none of this makes trying to master eye makeup any less intimidating, so if you’re in the same boat that I am, Orlinsky and MAC Cosmetics National Artist, Kyle Anderson, shares everything you should know about creating a colorful eye makeup look that fits your personal needs ahead.

Wearable eyeliner modeled at the Mossi S/S '26 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why Is Colorful Eye Makeup Trending?

If you’re wondering why eye makeup is starting to enter its fun era again, in short, we’re all looking for a little bit more play in our lives. “We’re seeing a real shift from the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic toward more mood board–inspired makeup,” Orlinsky says. “It’s about creating a full story and experience, from the makeup to the hair, the outfit, and even the vibe of your selfies.”

The beauty industry appears to have bid adieu not only to the highly structured looks that defined the mid-2010s but also to the barely-there makeup practices that took over the early 2020s. Now, we’re somewhere in the middle, and the result is a playful, but still elevated approach to makeup and the eyes, in particular. “This trend spans everything from vibrant shades and graphic shapes to my personal favorite: metallic finishes,” Orlisnky adds. These looks are rooted in mood and storytelling, making each one completely personal and unique.”

How to Incorporate Colorful Eye Makeup Into Your Beauty Routine

I can only speak for myself, but I can imagine that I’m not alone when I say that I definitely tend to overthink eye makeup. To put it succinctly, according to both artists, I’m doing too much. “Elevating your eye looks is as simple as using reflective textures as an inner corner and brow as a highlight, or playing with colorful shadows to create an eyeliner,” Anderson says. “Leaning into your own eye color, or something you’re wearing, is an easy way to make the colors feel in sync with your overall look. It keeps things playful but still work appropriate.”

I’ve been on my own journey to elevated, everyday eye makeup, so keep reading to see the products that have become a staple over the last few months.

Best Colorful Eye Makeup Products

