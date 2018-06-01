Why People Are Body-Shaming Kendall Jenner's Recent Photo

Stop me if you’ve heard this story before: Woman goes to a pool, woman posts photo of herself at a pool, woman gets shitty comments and judgement from internet trolls for daring to wear a swimsuit/breathe/exist. Oh, wait, that’s just a daily occurrence at this point. And the latest victim of the shade? Kendall Jenner.

Kendall, the 22-year-old model who’s never done anything to personally harm any of her followers, was captured in a photo with sister Kourtney over Memorial Day Weekend with the caption, “kamp kourtndall.” The image had cute suits, cute water guns, and cute humans. AT LEAST, I THOUGHT SO.

kamp kourtndall A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 28, 2018 at 7:13pm PDT

Almost immediately, as Allure first noticed, the trash rolled in, with commenters shitting on the model for, uh, virtually everything. "What the hell is up with Kendall Jenner's #babypowdercrotch??” and “Odd tan lines on Kendall” and “LOL so much Photoshop” and, of course, the very awful, “Which has more plastic? The guns or these hoes... find out next week on these thots ain’t shit.” The comments kept coming, remarking on everything from her feet to her legs to her hair.

Guys, what the actual f*ck? Like, this shouldn’t be news, but come on, people. I'm so personally tired of the hate that comes out every time a semi-famous woman (especially any woman from the Kar-Jen fam) posts a picture of herself living her damn life.



So I am using my girl Kendall to say please stop shading women for how their bodies look. Please stop shading famous women for deviating from whatever box you’ve mentally put them in, and please stop shading women for taking ownership over their bodies in a way that allows them to have all the plastic surgery (or not) or curves (or not) that they choose.



As one commentator said it best, “Kendall is a top model and her body is her income. All shapes are beautiful and we should all learn a bit of self-love and empowerment of all women.... Girls you are all amazing. Much love.”