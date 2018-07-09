Kylie Jenner Confirms She Dissolved all of Her Lip Fillers

It’s the end of an era, folks. Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she has removed all of her lip fillers, and that the famous, signature Jenner pout is officially no more.

It’s been a minute since the world last caught sight of Jenner’s natural lip shape, but it seems that the new mom has decided to go back to her old school look for a little while. Jenner confirmed the news in the comments of her latest Instagram photo, which saw her posing with best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Almost fooling us into thinking it was 2014 all over again, Kylie was sporting a noticeably different face. Still can't put your finger on it? When one user noted: “She looks like the old Kylie here, IDK why,”, the Kylie Cosmetics queen replied and cleared up the mystery. “I got rid of all my filler,” she revealed, along with two shocked emojis and a smiley face.

Kylie’s surprise decision to ditch the fuller lip look comes in the same week that she opened up about daughter Stormi inheriting her own appearance insecurities. Talking honestly in a Q&A, Jenner said: “She’s looking a lot more like her dad. The one thing I was insecure about, she has. She has the most perfect lips in the whole world. She didn’t get those from me.”

After the whole world spent months trying to figure out which lip liner she was using for her miraculously enlarged pout, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star finally admitted in 2015 that she’d opted for “temporary lip fillers”.