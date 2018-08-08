image
Prince Harry Thanked Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Artist for Making Her Look Like Herself

It's (un)surprisingly adorable.

image
Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

It feels like just yesterday the entire world watched Meghan Markle walk down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel on May 19, with her Givenchy gown and embroidered train trailing behind her. And when Prince Harry finally lifted Meghan’s veil, every beauty editor sat stunned at the reveal—because Meghan Markle looked, very awesomely, exactly like her gorgeous self, with the same freckles, dewy skin, and nude lip as usual.

But apparently, beauty editors weren’t the only ones pleasantly surprised by Meghan’s lowkey look on her wedding day, because according to Meghan’s makeup artist Daniel Martin, Harry kept thanking him for making Meghan look like herself. “I know exactly what [Meghan] does and doesn’t like,” Martin recently told InStyle. “After the ceremony, Harry kept saying thank you. He was thanking me for making her look like herself.”

The Details

It seems as though a little part of Harry was worried that Meghan wouldn’t look like herself on their wedding day—that he’d lift the veil and find some incredibly done-up, painted-on face, instead of his fiancée’s. “The last thing you want [is] to look at your wedding pictures and go, ‘Remember when highlighting was the rage?’” adds Martin.

image
Getty Images
Harry’s concerns are totally valid, since we all remember the infamous scene from The Princess Diaries 2, when Mia looks at her insane wedding hair and says, “I look like a moose.” (Yes, I base all real-life royal events off of Disney movies from my childhood.)

image
image
image
But Meghan rightfully stuck to her comfort zone for the wedding, settling on smoky eyeshadow, sheer-pink lips, dewy skin, and, of course, letting her signature freckles shine through. Which is apparently the only thing Harry wanted all along (cue the awwws).

You, too, can have Meghan's natural look by using her (pre-royal) favorite beauty products to copy her makeup at home. Check out her favs, here:

