Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Hairstyle Is So Understatedly Gorgeous

It's shockingly chill.

image
By Chloe Metzger
image
Marie Claire

The big day is officially here: Princess Eugenie, the Queen’s granddaughter, is finally marrying her fiancé Jack Brooksbank. And already, the 28-year-old is proving that this royal wedding is not like any of the royal weddings we’ve seen—at least, not in terms of her Eugenie's bridal hairstyle. Because the princess just showed up with the most gorgeous, soft hairstyle that I want to copy ASAP.

The Look

Already this week, Eugenie has shocked the world (or, at the very least, every single beauty editor) by dyeing her brunette hair a bright auburn shade just 24 hours before her wedding, leading everyone to wonder what, exactly, she’d have in store for her hair today. But Eugenie chose to stick with a classic style, opting for a glossy chignon with soft, wispy layers around her face, giving the whole look a super chill, romantic feel.

However, Eugenie’s style wasn’t completely off the cuff—her hair looks remarkably similar to Meghan Markle’s wedding hairstyle that she wore to her May 19 wedding earlier this year, specifically in terms of the sleek, straight center part.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Of course, there’s only so much you can do, in terms of styling, when you’re working with a tiara, especially a tiara that’s straight from the Queen's vault and was originally created in 1921. You definitely don’t need your hair upstaging your crown, or vice versa.

Though there’s no word, yet, on who styled Princess Eugenie’s hair for her big day, I’m sure it’ll only be a matter of time before the hairstylist is revealed and, hopefully, some behind-the-scenes details on how this whole look came together.

For comparison, check out the hairstyles Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wore for their weddings, below. Note: Both women decided to wear veils for their weddings—something Eugenie chose to skip for her own big day, presumably so it wouldn't hide the scoliosis scars on her back that she was proudly showing off.

image
Marie Claire
image
Marie Claire
