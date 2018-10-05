Just when you thought the royal wedding fever of 2018 had died down, the world started preparing for its second major wedding of the year: Princess Eugenie’s marriage to fiancé Jack Brooksbank. The couple is set to tie the knot on October 12—just a few week away—and, naturally, that means every beauty editor in the world is already thinking about what Princess Eugenie’s wedding makeup will look like, and who will actually do it.

In case you’ve forgotten, Kate Middleton actually did her own makeup for her wedding in 2011, opting for rose-pink lipstick, heavily lined eyes, and flushed cheeks. Imagine having to meticulously apply your makeup only to have it scrutinized by every single royal-obsessed human in the planet for centuries to come? Nope, no thank you.

KMidd on her wedding day. Getty Images

And if that sounds like a nightmare to you, you’re not alone—despite speculation, Meghan Markle ended up using a makeup artist for her wedding day. In the months leading up to her wedding, everyone assumed that Meghan would either do her own makeup, or, as was reported, have two friends help her. Of course, we now know that Meghan entrusted her glowy, natural wedding look to celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, so perhaps Princess Eugenie will follow suit for her own big day.

Though Meghan and Eugenie are, obviously, different people, Eugenie does adhere to a similar beauty style—namely, a very low-key makeup look. As seen in virtually every photo of Eugenie, the princess usually opts for lined eyes, soft and neutral skin, and a bit of mascara.

The princess with a simple, fresh-faced Getty Images

And, according to an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, not only does Eugenie routinely do her own makeup for events, but often applies it on the go: “I do my makeup in the car,” she told them. “I’m really good at doing it on the move.” She also noted that her favorite products are from Charlotte Tilbury and Bobbi Brown, specifically “Charlotte’s mascara and Bobbi Brown bronzer; they are geniuses.”

Eugenie swears by Bobbi Brown bronzer and Charlotte Tilbury mascara. Courtesy of Brands

It’s safe to assume Eugenie will spend significantly more time on her makeup for her own wedding, but it’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not she’ll go for something bolder, or stick to her subtle, everyday makeup. My bets are on the latter, especially since I'm sure it's nice to just feel like yourself in such a stressful situation (you know, the one in which the whole world is picking apart your whole look).

Bookmark this tab for later, and check back here for the official details on Princess Eugenie's wedding look on October 12.