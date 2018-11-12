You might safely assume that Posh Spice herself would be a little high-maintenance in the run up to a celebrity-studded, red carpet event, but Victoria Beckham was keeping it more than real on Sunday while making her way to the People’s Choice Awards 2018. It was an important night for VB as she collected the first ever Fashion Icon Award for her work in the industry, but her journey to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica proved that she's actually pretty chill.

For her awards arrival, just minutes before stepping out in front of photographers, the celebrated designer was getting a quick, risky hair cut—literally in the back of a moving car. Accompanied by her hairstylist Ken Paves en route to the show, VB documented her quickie transformation and revealed that actual scissors were on hand during the journey to perfect her PCAs look.

The star told Instagram Stories: "So we are now doing hair and makeup in the car, just having a quick haircut. Why are you doing this, Ken? Was someone late today?” Paves literally leant backwards from his seat in front to cut into the loose tendrils of Victoria’s undone ponytail, while her makeup artist, Wendy Rowe, also leaned in to do the final touchups. Talk about an emergency glam squad.

Luckily, the final, finished look was totally worth the stress. In perfect, sartorial style, the 44-year-old ex-Spice Girl wore a classic white blazer and matching trousers of her own design (well, of course), teamed with a lace slip-style vest and black heels.

So really, you never have to feel bad again about those days when you reach for the kitchen scissors to trim your bangs before heading straight to work. If Victoria Beckham says it’s okay, then it’s probably okay.

