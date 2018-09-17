Victoria Beckham held her 10th anniversary show during London Fashion Week this weekend, and her entire family—including husband David Beckham and children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper—sat front row to support her. But the real show began at Beckham's after party when the former Spice Girl was spotted shimmying and dancing to her 1997 "Spice Up Your Life."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Posh Spice lived out her glory days dancing on top of a sofa in heels, according to her Instagram post, at Mark's Club in London while celebrating her show held at London's Ely House. "Disclaimer: high heels on the sofa at @marksclubmayfair. #startsomethingpriceless @mastercarduk x VB #VBSince08," she captioned the video of herself.

An iconic moment, really. Watch for yourself below:

Here are more dance moves from another angle. Posh Spice still got it:

Beckham remains close with the rest of the Spice Girls—Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice). In February, the '90s girl group had a reunion and Beckham posted a picture of them together. "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Incase you forgot, Beckham is also close with the royal family. She and David attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, and are rumored to attend Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank next month. Petition to play "Spice Up Your Life" at the reception hosted by the Queen?