Fact: brunette bobs rule 2019. Name a trendier cut of the moment. I'll wait. Celebs like Charlize Theron, Emilia Clarke, and Emma Stone have all switched over to this sultry shade within the first few months of 2019, and now Lucy Hale is the latest to join the chocolate brown bob club. Although she's toyed with brunette many of times with her past hairstyles, this timing couldn't be more convincing that I just need to cut my hair and dye it brunette. Because it looks so damn good on everyone.

The Pretty Little Liars actress uploaded a photo on Instagram fully acknowledging that her hair transformations are to be expected, and usually done by her long-time hairstylist Kristin Ess. She captioned the photo: "Diary of a girl who changes her hair a lot... @kristin_ess."

That sleek bob looks so sharp. Although I'm not 100-percent sure if Hale actually cut her hair, because she's been rocking the bob-slash-lob look for a minute, she most certainly got a trim because those ends look so clean and defined. Sure, Hale has worn an array of hair colors, but it seems like she prefers this deep chocolate shade over the rest. "Officially back to the 👩🏻 emoji & it feels so good," she wrote on her Instagram caption.

Ess also showed off Hale's new shade on her instagram: "She back," is what she captioned her photo. Hale was blonde before this—dyeing your hair such a dramatic, deep shade can wreak havoc and feel a bit harsh on your texture. Hale managed to maintain such a gorgeous, glossy shine. Ess also has a product line, and created a hair gloss that's only $14 if you want the same, shiny effect for your hair.

Hale debuted a strawberry blonde shade back in December, and was wearing this shade right up until she made the switch.

And a streaky, sunshine-y blonde before that.

But most of 2018 she wore a super dark, kind of jet black-ish shade of brunette.

Though she did dabble in red in summer of 2018.

And she was a blonde-brown for a bit, AKA "Bronde."

Oh yeah, and pink. Girlfriend has done it alllll.

Let's play a guessing game: Which celeb is going to get a deep brunette bob next?

