Consider face masks the ultimate therapy session for your skin. When your skin is getting all emotional on you, choosing to lash out with unwanted bumps and blackheads, all you need to do is spoil it with a soothing skincare regimen. And a good face mask is always essential. Plus, it's a cheap date for your skin. New and improved face masks come with formulas available for a fraction of the price of some of the spendier options—I'm talking luxury-level ingredients for all of $5. Of course, some beauty investments are necessary, but you don't have to sacrifice your entire paycheck for a mask to work wonders on your skin. New drugstore face masks are popping up every single day with impressive ingredient lists to solve all of your skin woes.

Whether you're looking for hydrating, acne-targeted, glow-boosting, or brightening masks, there's an option for you. Trust, you're going to want to buy these in bulk and incorporate these gems into your pamper sessions pretty often. To back up these unbelievably affordable options, Team MC reached out to celebrity dermatologists Dr. Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, MD and Dr. Rachel Nazarian of Schweiger Dermatology to share the drugstore face masks they recommend to all their patients. We also threw in a couple of tried-and-true favorites, so you can screenshot this list for your next drugstore run. So whether you're tragically hungover, a lifelong acne sufferer, or just the victim of a too-strong serum, these masks have you covered.

For Sensitive Skin Biore Charcoal Instant Warming Clay Mask $6.49 at Amazon $9.49 at Walmart If Biore strips were your preeten savior, this mask is your more adult BFF. It warms up on contact, making it a fab addition to your nighttime routine.

For Dehydrated Skin Burt's Bees Hydrating Overnight Mask $12.72 at Amazon $12.72 at Walmart $14.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond This overnight mask is like a refreshing glass of water for your skin. The ultra-hydrating, cream-based product is formulated with avocado oil and nourishing fatty acids. It does all of the heavy-duty work while you get your beauty sleep on. In the a.m., you'll awake to soft and supple skin.

For Early Mornings Sweet Chef Ginger Vitamin C Fresh Pressed Sheet Face Mask $3.50 at target.com Much like a green juice will make you feel better about your choices, this reinvigorating mask will absolve you of your skincare skins (we fall asleep in our makeup too, okay?). Even better, this ginger-y option is only $3.50, so you can stock up in one go.

For Extra Oily Skin Neutorgena Clear Pore Cleanser/Mask $6.77 at Walmart $7.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond $11.49 at Amazon This two-in-one cleanser and mask, if you choose to leave it on, acts as a deep-cleaner for clogged pores caused by oil build-up. "This mask contains benzoyl peroxide, which makes it great for acne-prone skin, especially for those on the more oily end of the spectrum," Mudgil explains.

For Acne-Prone Skin L'Oreal Pure Clay Face Mask with Charcoal $5.17 at Amazon It's a classic for a reason. This no-frills clay mask will take an angry, congested T-zone and turn it back to its flawless original state.

For Oily Skin Cetaphil Pro Dermacontrol Purifying Clay Mask $11.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond $13.97 at Amazon $13.97 at Walmart Cetaphil is the gold standard in gentle skincare, so a dip into the face mask pond was inevitable. This one is packed with absorbent bentonite clay that will clear out clogged pores without stripping the skin of hydration.

For Fragrance-Free Fans Cocokind Sea Kale Clay Face Mask $18.99 at target.com Even when we're pampering ourselves, sometimes we don't want to be overwhelmed by fragrance. This simple yet smoothing option has powerful ingredients without the added perfume: soothing blue sea kelp keeps things supple, while cucumber seed powder gently exfoliates for added smoothness.

For Plant Lovers Formula 10.0.6 Pores Be Pure Skin-Clarifying Mask $7.99 at ulta.com Humans have looked to their gardens for nourishing skincare for years, and this affordable option seizes the power of two natural staples. Strawberry and rosemary eliminate impurities, while yarrow helps to clarify and cleanse the skin.

For Oily Skin The INKEY List Kaolin Mask $6.99 at sephora.com $7 for a clear T-zone? Sign us TF up. It has two types of clay to help exfoliate and absorb excess oil and sebum, so we like to spot treat and use this exactly where the shininess tends to take over.

For A Fresh Start Bliss Resurfacing Fruit Enzyme Treatment $4.99 at target.com Just because it's affordable doesn't mean it isn't as effective as its pricy counterparts, and this formula does the work. If you need a smooth, bright canvas for under makeup, rock this enzyme-infused mask and rise before a night out.

For Dry Skin La Roche Posay Hydraphase Intense Riche Moisturizer $35.99 at Amazon $35.99 at SkinStore US As cold weather approaches, so does the prospect of that tight, stingy feeling that comes with a dehydrated complexion. Slather on a thick layer of this and your skin won't succumb to the season's harshness.

For Blackheads SheaMoisture SheaMoisture Clarifying Mud Mask African Black Soap $15.62 at walmart.com African black soap is a clarifying all-star, and this mask is given an extra boost of tea tree oil to unclog congested pores.

For A Hangover Pacifica Stress Rehab Coconut & Caffeine Facial Mask $3.99 at Amazon So you went a little too far last night. Your face is puffy, your brain is moving at half speed, and your complexion is probably feels the driest it's ever been. Fear not, because if you leave this soothing sheet mask in the fridge to wake up to, its coconut and caffeine with take the swelling down and make you feel a little less miserable.

For Angry Skin Bioderma Sensibio Skin Soothing and Moisturizing Mask $16.60 at allbeauty.com (US) $19.99 at Amazon $19.99 at dermstore Bioderma is famously suited to sensitive skin—you've probably heard of the brand's classic micellar water—and this mask is just as iconic. It'll zap redness and take your skin back to baseline after a breakout.

For Sensitive Skin Avene Soothing Sheet Mask $42.00 at dermstore.com Rosacea can be the difference between loving your makeup look and washing it all off in frustration. A few minutes with this soothing sheet mask will take your rudeness away in no time.

For Dry Skin Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hydrogel Mask (Pack of 12) $23.78 at Amazon "This mask is super effective for moisturizing dry skin types and it’s cheap," says Mudgil. He particularly loves this formula because it has a hefty dose of hyaluronic acid, making it a super potent moisturizer for long-lasting hydration.

For Dull Skin Bliss What A Melon Overnight Mask $9.99 at Amazon I've previously shared my testimonial about this glow-inducing overnight mask, and my sentiments are still the same, if not stronger. This cruelty-free formula is free of parabens and all of the yucky stuff, and it smells like fresh watermelon. The gel-like texture will sink right into your skin, allowing it to deeply hydrate the skin while leaving you with a lingering glow. Real talk: My skin radiates for a whole 24 hours post this overnight mask.

For Dark Spots Yes to Grapefruit Bubbling Paper Mask $12 at Amazon $16.99 at Amazon Bubble, bubble, toil, and.... brighten? That's how it goes right? Anyway, this fizzy delight of a mask contains vitamin C to spruce up a dull complexion and lift dark spots.