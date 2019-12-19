image
Today's Top Stories
1
Books by Women for Your 2020 Reading List
image
2
Add Snoh Aalegra to Your Playlist STAT
image
3
Surprising Royal Family Holiday Traditions
image
4
Scent Obsessed? Here, the Best Perfumes of 2019
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
5
Found: The Perfect New Year's Eve Outfit

Kate Middleton Subtly Changed Up Her Hair In Time for the Holidays

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Royal Family Attend Christmas Lunch At Buckingham Palace
Karwai TangGetty Images
    • Looking at a side-by-side, it appears as though there's definitely some more layering happening, as well as potentially a tiny trim.

        Ooooh, this is exciting! Did Kate Middleton get a holiday haircut? As spotted originally by "So Many Thoughts" and royal reporter/enthusiast Elizabeth Holmes on Instagram, Kate may have changed her hair again via a quick trim, which we saw yesterday as the family drove to Buckingham Palace. As I so often do with royal change-ups, I immediately investigated with the help of recent photo evidence, and I'd like you to join me—puts on tin foil hat.

        All right so here we have her at Peterley Manor Farm on December 4, working with kids and helping them find a Christmas tree (adorbs). If you notice, there are a few tendrils that are ear-level, but for the most part it's all at the same length—well beyond her collarbone. If she has extensions in, they're particularly well done, because they add bulk and volume without dragging everything down.

        The Duchess Of Cambridge Joins Family Action To Mark New Patronage
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

        And here we have Kate in the car on the way to the Queen's Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace. Behold! More layers starting at the collarbone, more depth throughout the hair, more bounce. I don't just think it comes down to the hair being a little more curled than the above photo, either. The overall length looks abouuuut the same, but maybe a tiny little trim at the bottom as well.

        Royal Family Attend Christmas Lunch At Buckingham Palace
        Karwai TangGetty Images

        I'm totally right! Am I totally right? *Eye starts twitching.*

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Joins Family Action To Mark New Patronage
        Kate Middleton Merries Up in a Perfect Red Puffer
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Shout's Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event
        Kate Middleton Was Caught Shrugging Off Will's PDA
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Could Meghan and Harry Lose Their "Sussex" Title?
        image The 18 Best Royal Family Christmas Cards, Ever
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Queen's Christmas lunch 2019 The Royals Are Arriving at Christmas Lunch
        image
        Surprising Royal Family Holiday Traditions
        Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh And Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Leicester Why Kate's Bond with the Queen Is Better Than Ever
        Trooping The Colour 2019 Kate Middleton Revealed Prince Louis' First Words
        Queen Banquet Singapore The Queen Starts Every Christmas With a Martini
        Queen Elizabeth II Visits Canada - Day 8 The Queen Is Hiring a Head of Digital Engagement
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Make An Official Visit To Cambridge How to Make the Royals' Favorite Christmas Cookie
        image Kate Middleton Debuted a Gorgeous New Diamond Ring