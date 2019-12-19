Kate Middleton Subtly Changed Up Her Hair In Time for the Holidays

She of the perfect hair, Kate Middleton, might have gotten a haircut that she debuted in the car on the way to Christmas lunch.

Looking at a side-by-side, it appears as though there's definitely some more layering happening, as well as potentially a tiny trim.

The last time we checked in on Kate's hair, it's when she got pretty pretty highlights for summer.

Ooooh, this is exciting! Did Kate Middleton get a holiday haircut? As spotted originally by "So Many Thoughts" and royal reporter/enthusiast Elizabeth Holmes on Instagram, Kate may have changed her hair again via a quick trim, which we saw yesterday as the family drove to Buckingham Palace. As I so often do with royal change-ups, I immediately investigated with the help of recent photo evidence, and I'd like you to join me—puts on tin foil hat.

All right so here we have her at Peterley Manor Farm on December 4, working with kids and helping them find a Christmas tree (adorbs). If you notice, there are a few tendrils that are ear-level, but for the most part it's all at the same length—well beyond her collarbone. If she has extensions in, they're particularly well done, because they add bulk and volume without dragging everything down.

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

And here we have Kate in the car on the way to the Queen's Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace. Behold! More layers starting at the collarbone, more depth throughout the hair, more bounce. I don't just think it comes down to the hair being a little more curled than the above photo, either. The overall length looks abouuuut the same, but maybe a tiny little trim at the bottom as well.

Karwai Tang Getty Images

I'm totally right! Am I totally right? *Eye starts twitching.*

