Actress and activist Trace Lysette has danced with Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in the hit film Hustlers, held major roles in ballroom drama Pose and Amazon series Transparent, and gained recognition as one of the first trans people to act in a non-trans role on primetime television. Lysette joined Marie Claire in the latest episode of Masked and Answered to talk beauty. Her mask of choice is K-Beauty staple Lapcos Pearl Sheet Mask ($14), which is full of probiotics and botanical ingredients to brighten and clarify the skin.

Lysette's first impression: "Ooo, I am slathered, hunny," she says after applying the mask. Then, she gets straight into her skincare routine. "When I'm a good girl, I get up and wash my face with L'Oréal's Radiant Smoothing Cream Cleanser ($7), " she says, which she follows up with L'Oréal's Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($30). She's a big fan of oil and moisture, so she layers Palmers' Face Oil ($9) on top. Then, as her final step, she locks everything in with more moisture. "My all-time favorite moisturizer is the L'Oréal Age Perfect Moisturizer ($25). I have trouble with chalky moisturizers, and this one is rose-colored," she boasts. At night, she'll lather Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Oil ($27) on her skin to unwind.

The most extreme treatment she's ever done in the name of skincare? "Fraxel laser," she shares. "Where they zap your skin and you have to stay in the house for, like, four days." (You can read more on fraxel here.) As far as the rest of her beauty routine, on the average day she's auditioning for a role, so she keeps her makeup minimal and clean. And she feels the most beautiful when she's around people she loves..."Or, a fine man," she says, laughing. "Still hunting for him, I don't know where he is."

