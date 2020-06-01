Listen up, beauty lovers: Sephora, whose Beauty Insider rewards program was already hugely popular with customers, just unveiled a significant update to the loyalty program. The beauty retailer launched Beauty Insider Cash on May 29 as an add-on to its cult-favorite Beauty Insider program, allowing beauty insider members to receive cash back on their purchases. There's more: Sephora has expanded the ability to get free shipping on online orders and allow customers to "give" their points to nonprofits if they so choose.

Sephora is known for its Beauty Insider rewards program, which is comprised of three status levels. All enrolled members are able to earn points based on every dollar spent with the retailer, in-store and online, and shoppers have the ability to move up in ranking based on the amount spent within a calendar year. VIB Insider status is given to customers that spend over $350 within the year, and Rouge Insider status is for customers who spend over $1,000.

In the past, Beauty Insiders of all tiers were able to receive a free beauty birthday gift, redeem their lump sum of points for travel sized versions of the industries most top-tier beauty brands, and more. Meanwhile, Rouge customers received first dibs on product launches and were able to trade in their points for personalized beauty experiences such as makeovers, meet and greets, and exclusive events.

With the Beauty Insider Cash addition, members can now apply reward points to get money off their purchases (500 reward points means $10 off, for example). Plus, free shipping has been expanded to include all tiers, under specific conditions: VIB customers get free shipping when they spend $35 or more, and Insiders get free shipping when they spend $50 or more.

Even Sephora's birthday gift offerings have been updated—members can now choose between hair and body products. The retailer is also rolling out more in-person experiences in exchange for rewards points, like exclusive trips, meet and greets, and facials from skincare professionals. Finally, customers can "give back" by donating points toward charity organizations.

Our Favorite Sephora Makeup Products Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer Anastasia Beverly Hills sephora.com $23.00 SHOP IT the original beautyblender® beautyblender sephora.com $20.00 SHOP IT Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Laura Mercier sephora.com $47.00 SHOP IT Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer Fenty Beauty sephora.com $26.00 SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Chelsea Hall Chelsea Hall is the Assistant Fashion and Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity style, fashion trends, skincare, makeup and anything else tied into the world of fashion and beauty

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.