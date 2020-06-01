Today's Top Stories
Sephora Unveiled a Major Update to Its Beauty Insider Program

Psst...you can now get cash back!

By Chelsea Hall
facade with signage at the luxury cosmetics store sephora, walnut creek, california, november 17, 2017 photo by smith collectiongadogetty images
Smith Collection/GadoGetty Images

Listen up, beauty lovers: Sephora, whose Beauty Insider rewards program was already hugely popular with customers, just unveiled a significant update to the loyalty program. The beauty retailer launched Beauty Insider Cash on May 29 as an add-on to its cult-favorite Beauty Insider program, allowing beauty insider members to receive cash back on their purchases. There's more: Sephora has expanded the ability to get free shipping on online orders and allow customers to "give" their points to nonprofits if they so choose.

Sephora is known for its Beauty Insider rewards program, which is comprised of three status levels. All enrolled members are able to earn points based on every dollar spent with the retailer, in-store and online, and shoppers have the ability to move up in ranking based on the amount spent within a calendar year. VIB Insider status is given to customers that spend over $350 within the year, and Rouge Insider status is for customers who spend over $1,000.

In the past, Beauty Insiders of all tiers were able to receive a free beauty birthday gift, redeem their lump sum of points for travel sized versions of the industries most top-tier beauty brands, and more. Meanwhile, Rouge customers received first dibs on product launches and were able to trade in their points for personalized beauty experiences such as makeovers, meet and greets, and exclusive events.

With the Beauty Insider Cash addition, members can now apply reward points to get money off their purchases (500 reward points means $10 off, for example). Plus, free shipping has been expanded to include all tiers, under specific conditions: VIB customers get free shipping when they spend $35 or more, and Insiders get free shipping when they spend $50 or more.

Even Sephora's birthday gift offerings have been updated—members can now choose between hair and body products. The retailer is also rolling out more in-person experiences in exchange for rewards points, like exclusive trips, meet and greets, and facials from skincare professionals. Finally, customers can "give back" by donating points toward charity organizations.

