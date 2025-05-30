This Super Simple Sephora Hack Makes Packing Way Easier
Game-changing.
Ah, free samples. Whether it’s snacks while you’re walking around Costco or an extra treat when you’re already buying yourself a treat, who doesn’t love ‘em? As Sephora shoppers know, when you make a purchase through the store’s website, you can choose two samples at checkout. Additionally, if you’re a member of the Beauty Insider Program, you can also cash in your points for other, usually slightly larger, items. Plus, you get your choice from one of several mini products as a free birthday gift each year. Yeah, they know how to keep shoppers coming back.
A look through Sephora’s list of free sample options and the Rewards Bazaar—if you’re using points—shows mini perfumes, mini mascaras, and tiny packets of foundation and concealer. There’s even an ice roller, a little candle, and a page of sparkly nail art stickers. But I urge you to resist getting any of these. There are only two things that you should get for your free samples or with your Beauty Insider rewards. And the next time you pack for a trip, you’ll be glad you did.
They’re on every packing list
Whether you travel frequently to exciting international locales or make a couple trips each year to visit family, you probably pack cleanser and moisturizer every time. Regardless how extensive your skincare routine, these two are pretty standard. In fact, they might be your whole skincare routine, especially while traveling.
They’re also two items that you likely purchase in larger sizes, which means you either have to buy mini versions specifically for traveling or decant your larger products into smaller containers. No more! All you need to do is choose cleanser and moisturizer as your samples or rewards items whenever you have the chance. (There is one caveat that we’ll get to.)
Samples are small and easy to pack
These samples are the perfect size for traveling, because they barely take up any space—and if you’re flying, they’re almost always less than the 3.4 ounce liquid limit.
To really make things convenient, keep your samples in a pouch with any other travel-specific toiletries (mini toothpaste? teeny pack of antacids?), so you can just grab it when it’s time to pack. If you’re a frequent Sephora shopper, soon you’ll have a little collection of minis ready to go.
These aren’t (necessarily) the “actives” of your skincare routine
If you’re thinking, I only use my preferred brand, thank you very much, hey, that’s fair. But, when it comes to cleansing and moisturizing, some people might be less picky since these often don’t contain the powerful, specific active ingredients of a serum or a toner. (Examples of exceptions would be something like an acne-fighting cleanser or a moisturizer that contains retinol.) So,it’s easier to switch up cleaners and moisturizers, at least for the duration of a trip.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
You don’t actually need that other stuff
Samples are fun, but they’re really a way for a brand to get you to buy more products in the future. That free little bottle of hair serum? The full size costs $60, so, ya know, tread carefully. But aside from potentially becoming obsessed with what is actually a $30 lip balm, it’s really easy to choose items that will just sit in your bathroom drawer forever until you realize that you’re never actually going to try mascara primer, because your five-minute makeup routine cannot be afforded a sixth minute.
What will you always need? A travel-sized cleanser and moisturizer that you didn’t have to pay for! (Of course, through doing this you might become a fan of the sample cleanser or moisturizer, but that’s the risk you take.)
Okay, fine, there is an exception
The exception to this rule is if you see a product you already use that would also be handy to travel with. If your go-to shampoo is in the Rewards Bazaar or available as the birthday gift, here’s your chance to get a travel-sized one. See your conditioner in the free sample options? Go for it. The idea is just to use your checkout freebies to stockpile travel items that won’t go to waste, will save you money, and will keep your travel toiletry bag light.
This works for other stores, too
Sephora is known to give out free samples, but this same “hack” can apply to other stores, as well. Ulta, for instance, has a large selection of “free gifts with purchase” that generally require a minimum amount of money be spent on a certain brand. Still, it’s worth checking out what they have available if you’re making an order. Like Sephora, Ulta also offers a birthday gift, so that’s a chance to stock up, too.
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
-
Kylie Jenner Stacks Rare Vintage Pieces in Her Knicks Game Outfit
Plus a $54,000 Cartier watch.
-
Mia Threapleton May Play a Nun in 'The Phoenician Scheme,' But Her Makeup Evokes Earthly Delights
Heike Merker, the makeup designer on the new Wes Anderson film, breaks down Liesl's eyeshadow and lipstick.
-
Will 'Overcompensating' Get a Season 2 After That Cliffhanger? Benito Skinner Says He Knows Where the Show Could Go
Fingers crossed we'll get another semester at Yates!
-
I've Perfected My Lineup of Apps for Stress-Free Travel—Don't Get on a Plane Without These 7
Trust me.
-
11 Movie Filming Locations That Make Perfect Road Trip Destinations
Time to fill up the tank.
-
8 Architectural Destinations Design Lovers Must Visit
From Barcelona’s dreamy marvels to Tokyo’s blend of tradition and modernity.
-
I'm a Seasoned Solo Traveler—I Wish I'd Known These 10 Things Before My First Adventure Alone
The world is waiting for you.
-
I Went On A 10-Year Quest to Find The World's Best Beaches—These 10 Blew My Mind
Because life is always better by the ocean.
-
I've Traveled Alone for 20 Years—These Are the Best Destinations for Women Traveling Solo
From an island paradise to a once out-of-bounds region.
-
9 Travel Gadgets I'll Never Take a Trip Without
Your new essentials.
-
I've Used Airbnb for 10 Years—These Design-Focused Homes Are My All-Time Favorites
Stylish sanctuaries you'll never regret visiting.