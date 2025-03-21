We want your monthly horoscope to be On the Nose—literally. At the start of every astrological season, Aliza Kelly, celebrity astrologer and host of "Horoscope Weekly" podcast, will break down what the world has in store—and which scent is written in your stars.

Hello, and welcome to On the Nose! I’m Aliza Kelly, a New York-based astrologer, author, and podcast host, and it’s my honor to bring you the best in both stars and fragrance. Here's the thing: the perfume we wear can impact how we feel—and how we interact with those around us. So, at the start of every astrological season, I'll share which perfume is best for your sign, whether you need a grounding boost, a burst of excitement, or an earthy undertone to keep your mind and body grounded amongst the chaos.

There is no better time to kick off Marie Claire's newest franchise than today, March 21. As we enter Aries season, the astrological new year begins, bringing a surge of bold, fiery energy. Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, is all about fresh starts and unapologetic momentum. This is a time for action—where hesitation fades, risks become high-stakes, and fearless ambition returns.

Of course, the universe has a few twists in store (because, duh). Mercury Retrograde kicks off the season, stirring up miscommunications and moments of reflection, while Venus Retrograde continues until April 12, pushing us to reassess love, money, and self-worth. And on March 29, a powerful Solar Eclipse in Aries arrives as a wake-up call, shaking loose stagnant energy and propelling us into new territory—just days before Neptune (the planet of illusion and delusion) moves into Aries for the first time since 1862. Big yikes.

For every sign, Aries season unfolds differently—some will feel an undeniable push forward, while others will need a moment to catch their breath. To help you tap into what’s most positive, uplifting, and empowering, I’ve hand-selected the perfect fragrance to support your unique journey this month. Some scents are bold, some are delicate, and some are just downright enchanting. And, trust me, you’re going to love each one.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s birthday season! Today marks the beginning of the Spring Equinox and the start of the next astrological year. You’ll feel the power of this most intensely, Aries. Neptune is moving into Aries for the first time since the mid-1800s, signaling an explosion of opportunity for new beginnings. It’s high time for your annual rebrand—honing in on who you want to be, what you want to do, and your priorities for the next 12 months. Find focus and step into your feminine power with Valentino’s Born in Roma Donna Extra Dose Eau de Parfum. Spicy, strong, powerful, and unapologetic, it’s a force to be reckoned with—just like you. Bonus: this new, more intense version of the classic fragrance will stay on your skin longer than ever before.

Valentino Born in Roma Donna Extradose Parfum $115 at Sephora

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus, this month feels heavy. With Venus—your planetary ruler—moving retrograde as the season begins, there’s an undeniable intensity in the air. You may find yourself caught in a cycle of self-doubt, insecurity, and deep introspection. But this isn’t unusual—your birthday season is just around the corner, and before new beginnings, there’s always a moment of recalibration. Since you’re in your retrospective era, what better fragrance to encompass the month than D.S. & Durga’s Brown Flowers? Don’t let the name dissuade you—it’s actually my personal favorite scent of the month. Grounding, earthy, and perfectly esoteric (it actually smells like one of my favorite witch shops in the East Village, Enchantments ), it will remind you that just because this month might feel a little low, rebirth awaits.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Gemini, your mind is buzzing with ideas. Aries season lights up your social networks, pushing you to expand your reach, grow your audience, and get in front of more people. It’s a moment of momentum—but with Mercury Retrograde kicking off the month, you might feel like you're taking two steps forward and one step back. Don’t get discouraged. The delays and mix-ups are temporary, and by the time Mercury stations direct on April 7, you’ll be back in full force. To keep you moving like the energizer bunny, a few spritzes of Parfums de Marly Valaya Exclusif will be sure to get you going. While technically a wood-floral fragrance, the citrus of mandarin and orange flower tingle my nose at first spray. It’s an energizing and bright fragrance, so think of it like a shot of limoncello for your social life. Plus, you never know who’s going to stop you on the street to ask what you’re wearing with this compliment-inducing scent.

Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau De Parfum $235 at Bluemercury

(Image credit: Future)

This is a major month for your career, Cancer. The opportunities and recognition you’ve been working toward are finally within reach. Aries season fuels your ambition, pushing you to take up space and own your expertise. The moment is now, whether it’s stepping into a leadership role, negotiating a raise, or simply embracing a more powerful presence. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you deserve—you’re ready. In the words of Billie Eilish, it’s (literally) Your Turn to excel in the work world. This super chic fragrance is what I imagine the Big Time Supermodels of the ‘90s would have worn before confidently sauntering down the catwalk. Keep it at your desk before a big meeting—or to ask for that promotion. It’s going to give you an instant confidence boost.

Billie Eilish Your Turn Eau De Parfum $90 at Ulta

(Image credit: Future)

Leo, you’re so back—and these next four weeks are all about expansion. Whether you’re traveling, learning a new skill, or cultivating a fresh philosophy on life (casual), you’re being called to push beyond your comfort zone. It’s time to challenge yourself, to explore uncharted territory, and to redefine what it means to be you. And with Mars—the planet of action—entering your sign on April 18, you’re gaining momentum toward a bold and undeniable personal breakthrough. We love this for you! What better way to channel this burst of vibrant energy than with a fragrance that refuses to fit into a single category? Proem transcends traditional fragrance families, blending rose, pistachio, jasmine, and—most notably—lychee (and trust me, it’s strong). The result? Idiosyncratic, powerful, and worldly, just like you, Leo baby.

U Beauty Proem Eau De Parfum $198 at Bluemercury

(Image credit: Future)

Virgo, you’re deep in the weeds this month—but for good reason. Themes of power, intimacy, trust, and honesty are surfacing, demanding your full attention. You’re working through control issues on a fundamental level, taking an unflinching look at your patterns and the dynamics that shape your relationships. And while Mercury Retrograde isn’t exactly making this process easier, the intensity serves a purpose. This is deep, necessary work, and by the end of it, you’ll have a clearer understanding of what’s real, what’s worth holding onto, and what’s finally time to release. While this period of introspection can feel mentally taxing, let Hermès Terre d’Hermès serve as your grounding anchor. With a woody base—you’ll find heavy notes of cedar—this unisex fragrance will bind you to your reality and work to stop mental spiraling. (P.S. I love this so much, I’ve made my husband wear it; he’s a Virgo Moon.)

(Image credit: Future)

Libra, this month is all about partnerships—professional, romantic, and everything in-between. With the Full Moon in your sign on April 12, the powerful connections you’ve been waiting for are finally coming into focus. New contracts, collaborations, and commitments have the potential to become something lasting and secure. This is the moment to be intentional about who you align with and what you’re building together. The seductive and alluring quality of Fenty's signature fragrance (now available in a hair and body mist) is magnetic by nature. Wearing it will help you create a soft yet lasting impression—both professionally and personally—leaving an undeniable sense of intrigue in your wake.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Parfum Hair & Body Mist $53 at Sephora

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpio, this month is about getting back on track. Health, wellness, and daily routines take center stage as you reassess how you spend your time and optimize your daily life. Aries season urges you to align your actions with your deeper intentions—no more coasting, no more distractions. Whether it’s refining your schedule, committing to better habits, or making space for what truly fuels you, this is the time to set yourself up for long-term success. Enter: Les Eaux Primordiales Neroli Super Critique. Inspired by a joyous afternoon in a botanical garden, this fresh, light fragrance—featuring notes of orange blossom and neroli—will help you clear your head. Keeping it in your monthly rotation reminds you to stay on track—do the meal prep, hit the gym, or simply commit to whatever makes you feel your strongest.

Les Eaux Primordiales Néroli Supercritique Eau De Parfum $165 at Nordstrom

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius, this month is nothing short of electric. The Solar Eclipse in Aries on March 29 is a massive wake-up call—a jolt of inspiration that reignites your creativity, passion, and sense of playfulness. This is the moment you’ve been waiting for. Whether it’s romance, artistic expression, or simply embracing life’s most joyful moments, you’re being invited to be your most extra, unapologetic self. Say yes to spontaneity, indulge in fun, and let yourself shine. To help you lean into this playful, flirty energy, scoop up Marc Jacobs's Daisy Wild. The packaging alone is an infusion of brightness and fun, but the fragrance itself? It's the embodiment of a wild, carefree night out. With a scent profile reminiscent of a banana sundae—because nothing says a good time like a great dessert—it’s the perfect finishing touch for your most vibrant, adventurous month yet.

Marc Jacobs Fragrances Daisy Wild Eau so Intense Eau De Parfum $125 at Sephora

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorn, this month is deeply personal. The next four weeks will shine a bright light on your foundations, and you’ll find yourself drawn to your comfort zones: home, family, and the emotional spaces that make you feel safe. You may find yourself craving solitude, reflecting on your past, or focusing on what truly makes you feel protected and at ease—both physically and emotionally. It’s a time to realign with what truly grounds you. House of BŌ Ave Maria is the perfect fragrance that captures this softness and serenity. With delicate pear, airy white florals, and a subtle, almost aquatic whisper, it feels like a calming breeze—light, fluid, and deeply comforting. Let it be a reminder that true security always comes from within.

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius, this month is all about connection. Aries season activates your communication zone, sharpening your curiosity and making every conversation feel electric. Whether you’re brainstorming ideas, catching up with friends, or diving into new topics of interest, your mind is moving fast, and your words have power. This is a time to speak up, share your vision, and explore the ideas that excite you. Just be mindful of Mercury Retrograde (which will continue through April 7)—miscommunications may pop up, but don’t let that slow you down. Noyz 12:00 perfectly captures this vibrant, quick-moving energy. A burst of spun sugar and raspberry crème makes for an airy, playful opening, while pink pepper adds just the right amount of spice—like a conversation that takes an unexpected, exhilarating turn. Soft musk and creamy woods round it out, keeping things warm yet unpredictable. Much like your month ahead, it’s dynamic, expressive, and impossible to ignore.

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces, this month is about reassessing your values—financially, emotionally, and energetically. With Venus still retrograde until April 12, you're being asked to reflect on what truly holds worth in your life. Are you investing your time, money, and energy into things that genuinely fulfill you? Or have you been settling for less than you deserve? This is a moment of refinement, a chance to realign with what makes you feel truly abundant. Once Venus moves direct, clarity will follow—but for now, trust the process of reevaluation and channel elegance with one of the most spectacular fragrances featured this month. In fact, few perfumes capture the essence of old money and vintage opulence quite like Pleasure Gardenia 79 by Krigler. Originally created in 1879, this rare blend of jasmine, gardenia, vanilla, and mimosa feels like stepping into a world of heirloom jewelry, hand-written letters, and candlelit salons. With only 3,000 bottles produced each year, it’s a reminder that true worth isn’t about excess—it’s about legacy, quality, and knowing exactly what you bring to the table.