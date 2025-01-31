Billie Eilish’s Octopus Haircut Is Convincing Me to Try the Controversial Trend

Billie Eilish wearing glassing tie and white graphic t-shirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Billie Eilish is reviving a controversial haircut trend. On Jan. 20, the actor performed at the Fireaid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief, sharing the stage with Billie Joe Armstrong. The singer, who has been spotted in a bevy of hair colors from lime green to platinum blond in the past, was wearing a rather understated jet-black shade for the occasion. Still, Eilish has never been one to shy away from a head-turning beauty moment—and her new octopus cut is proof.

For the look, Eilish kept the majority of her mid-length hair intact. As is customary for the animal-inspired style, she cut the top portion of her hair into a bob. The combination allowed her preexisting curtain bangs to naturally create something reminiscent of a shag. Octopus haircuts blew up in 2022 and have been spotted on celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, and more. The style is one of many inspired by wildlife, with wolf hairstyles and jellyfish cuts having also spent some time in the spotlight.

Billie Eilish with an octopus haircut

Billie Eilish with an octopus haircut.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you, like the rest of the world, are wondering how exactly Eilish keeps her hair so healthy while constantly trying so many new looks, I have an answer for you: her scalp health is likely top-notch. Alongside a regular wash schedule and taking breaks from extensions, supplements can also help you boost your scalp health. “Omega-3 fatty acid supplements have anti-inflammatory properties and can support in helping reduce scalp dryness and irritation,” says dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD. “Additionally, collagen supplements are often taken to support and improve overall hair health by supporting the scalp's structural integrity and promoting healthier hair growth.”

If 2025 is your year to get your hair and scalp back into optimal health so you can churn out hairstyles with Eilish-level speed, I rounded up a few products that should be in your hair-care arsenal.

Fatty15 Pure C15:0 Pentadecanoic Acid Supplement - 3x Cellular Benefits of Omega-3 - Longevity Supplement - Supports Gut, Liver, & Cholesterol Health - Vegan-Friendly Capsule 90 Count
Fatty15 Pure C15:0 Pentadecanoic Acid Supplement

"Fatty15 contains a molecule called pentadecanoic acid, which is a type of fatty acid that is thought to play a role in improving the skin's lipid barrier," Dr. Engelman says. "The skin’s lipid barrier is particularly important in locking in moisture as well as protecting the skin from external stressors and irritants, which is an essential part of maintaining scalp and skin health."

Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scrub Shampoo - 8.0 Oz
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scrub Shampoo

One of my favorite hair products of all time is this charcoal scrub. It has small crystals that exfoliate the scalp as well as peppermint and spearmint oils that leave behind a squeaky-clean sensation.

T.1 Day
Nutrire T.1 Day Scalp Serum

Use this scalp serum that is packed with amino acids to enforce your hair at the root, fortifying your strands to be able to withstand all of your wildest hair-styling dreams.

